New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester United considering shock move for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Burnley on January 22, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock swoop for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 11:20 UK

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise swoop for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Questions have been raised over the future of the German World Cup winner as he is yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates, despite months of negotiations.

If the 28-year-old does not pen fresh terms before the end of the season, then he is expected to attract interest in the summer given that he will have just 12 months left on his current deal.

According to football.london, United manager Jose Mourinho is keeping a close eye on Ozil's situation ahead of a potential move.

The pair worked together at Real Madrid for three years before Mourinho returned to Chelsea for a second spell and Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013.

The report adds that Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Read Next:
Arsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?
>
View our homepages for Mesut Ozil, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho hits back at 'Judas' jibes from Chelsea fans
 N'Golo Kante celebrates scoring as Paul Pogba watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Result: Chelsea down 10-man Manchester United to reach FA Cup semi-finals
N'Golo Kante happy with "beautiful win"Mourinho tight-lipped on Herrera red cardConte "pleased" with Chelsea victoryBeckham watches United, Chelsea clash in standsMourinho responds to abusive Chelsea fans
Mourinho: 'Rashford putting himself on the line'Team News: Marcus Rashford makes Man United XIReport: Man United want Milinkovic-SavicShaw 'concerned over Mourinho grudge'Neville pleased with Man United progress
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
 Mesut Ozil looks relaxed on the bench during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Mesut Ozil: 'My future does not depend on Arsene Wenger'
 Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere in action during his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on December 31, 2016
Jack Wilshere: 'Arsenal future can wait'
Arsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?Ramsey delighted to be back at WembleyPremier League trio keen on Jakub Jankto?Arsene Wenger hits out at Arsenal criticsWenger given three weeks to decide future?
Report: Lingard a target for Chelsea, ArsenalWalcott: 'Arsenal not distracted by unrest'Cowley "proud" of Lincoln achievementsCech refuses to give up on Arsenal seasonWenger "not worried" about Arsenal future
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 