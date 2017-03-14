Manchester United are reportedly considering a shock swoop for Arsenal star Mesut Ozil.

Questions have been raised over the future of the German World Cup winner as he is yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates, despite months of negotiations.

If the 28-year-old does not pen fresh terms before the end of the season, then he is expected to attract interest in the summer given that he will have just 12 months left on his current deal.

According to football.london, United manager Jose Mourinho is keeping a close eye on Ozil's situation ahead of a potential move.

The pair worked together at Real Madrid for three years before Mourinho returned to Chelsea for a second spell and Ozil joined Arsenal in 2013.

The report adds that Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the midfielder.