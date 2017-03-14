New Transfer Talk header

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are all reportedly interested in Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa.
Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for three clubs in the Premier League.

Mesa has been a member of the first-team squad at Estadio Gran Canaria since 2010, and he has helped his side establish themselves in La Liga with the club currently sitting in 12th place in the standings.

According to Marca, his performances have not gone unnoticed by teams in England and it has been claimed that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton all hold an interest in the 27-year-old.

It has been suggested that he has a release clause of £26.2m in his contract, but he may be available for half of that should a club be willing to offer such a fee for his signature.

Mesa has made 25 appearances in all competitions during the current campaign.

Neymar and Roque Mesa Quevedo in action during the La Liga game between Las Palmas and Barcelona on February 20, 2016
Liverpool, Spurs, Everton show interest in Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa?
