Joe Hart tells Torino fans that he is 'very grateful for everything they have given him' during his time on loan from Manchester City.

Manchester City keeper Joe Hart has hinted that he could make his move to Torino permanent in the summer after admitting that he is "truly happy" to be in Italian football.

The 29-year-old's future beyond the end of the current campaign remains in the balance, having recently confessed that he will likely be "surplus to requirements" at City.

A number of clubs have reportedly shown an interest in signing Hart at the end of the season, most recently Premier League side Southampton, but Hart has suggested that he will consider staying on if a deal with Torino can be struck.

"I am truly happy for this fantastic welcome. I'm very grateful to the fans for everything they are giving to me," he is quoted as saying by Football Italia. "I'll take that into account. I keep everything in consideration for the future, but for now I remain concentrated on Torino and what I need to do.

"There's nothing I don't like about Italian football, from the fans to the coach, Serie A and the culture of Italian football. I like all of it. Our season started very well, then we dropped a few too many points in recent games, but there's time to make up for it. Whatever our final position in the table, I'm sure we'll have deserved it."

Hart has been used 26 times by Torino since joining in August, keeping six clean sheets in all.