New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Joe Hart "truly happy" to be on loan with Torino

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Joe Hart tells Torino fans that he is 'very grateful for everything they have given him' during his time on loan from Manchester City.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 21:45 UK

Manchester City keeper Joe Hart has hinted that he could make his move to Torino permanent in the summer after admitting that he is "truly happy" to be in Italian football.

The 29-year-old's future beyond the end of the current campaign remains in the balance, having recently confessed that he will likely be "surplus to requirements" at City.

A number of clubs have reportedly shown an interest in signing Hart at the end of the season, most recently Premier League side Southampton, but Hart has suggested that he will consider staying on if a deal with Torino can be struck.

"I am truly happy for this fantastic welcome. I'm very grateful to the fans for everything they are giving to me," he is quoted as saying by Football Italia. "I'll take that into account. I keep everything in consideration for the future, but for now I remain concentrated on Torino and what I need to do.

"There's nothing I don't like about Italian football, from the fans to the coach, Serie A and the culture of Italian football. I like all of it. Our season started very well, then we dropped a few too many points in recent games, but there's time to make up for it. Whatever our final position in the table, I'm sure we'll have deserved it."

Hart has been used 26 times by Torino since joining in August, keeping six clean sheets in all.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Hart: 'I don't expect Man City return'
>
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Live Commentary: AS Monaco 3-1 (6-6 on aggregate) Manchester City - as it happened
 Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Result: Manchester City exit Champions League on away goals after AS Monaco defeat
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Joe Hart "truly happy" to be on loan with Torino
De Bruyne reveals plot to prove Mourinho wrongTeam News: Aguero leads City line against MonacoWhy Monaco, Man City game doesn't guarantee goalsDe Bruyne: 'Man City can reach CL final'Preview: AS Monaco vs. Manchester City
Why Liverpool's run against PL's top sides will endLondon derby in FA Cup semis as Chelsea face SpursKimmich "not satisfied" with playing timeGuardiola: 'Toure not short of interest'Pablo Zabaleta on West Ham radar?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Torino News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Joe Hart "truly happy" to be on loan with Torino
 Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Barcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Southampton 'join race for Manchester City keeper Joe Hart'
Hart: 'I don't expect Man City return'Agent: 'Man City yet to discuss Hart future'Hart amazed by "positive vibes" in TurinMan City to use Hart as Belotti deal makeweight?Southgate 'reassures Hart of England place'
Torino to look into permanent Hart deal?Southampton interested in Leeds defender?Guardiola hints Hart has no Man City futureMihajlovic: 'Leicester don't deserve a manager'Hart allowed to join top-six rival?
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 