Ryan Sessegnon has reportedly decided to sign a pre-contract agreement with Fulham, despite Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur showing interest.

The left-back has impressed at Craven Cottage this season, starting 13 Championship matches and coming off the bench in six more.

The 16-year-old, who joined the London outfit's youth system in 2008, has found the back of the net six times in all competitions and has also registered two assists in the league.

According to Football Insider, Sessegnon intends to continue his development at Fulham by signing a pre-contract agreement ahead of his 17th birthday, when he will be allowed to pen a professional deal.

It was thought that Liverpool and Spurs were mulling over £10m bids for the English youngster.