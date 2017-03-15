The agent of Turkey Under-21s international Berkay Ozcan claims that Arsenal have the Stuttgart midfielder "on their list" of potential summer signings.

Arsenal are among a number of clubs interested in signing young Stuttgart midfielder Berkay Ozcan, according to the player's agent.

The 19-year-old has made waves in the Bundesliga since breaking into Die Roten's first team, playing a part in seven goals in 18 appearances.

Ozcan has now seemingly caught the attention of some European football's elite clubs, with Arsenal namechecked by agent Baris Yukselsen as a potential destination for the Turkey Under-21s international.

"Many top clubs are interested in Berkay," Yukselsen told Football.London. "Arsenal have Berkay on their list, but at the moment he is focusing on Stuttgart's resurgence."

Ozcan joined Stuttgart from Karlsruher SC in 2013 and progressed through the youth ranks, before signing a new four-year deal in 2015.