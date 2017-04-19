New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Glen Johnson, Tony Bloom, Tony Pulis

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Glen Johnson signs new one-year Stoke City deal
Stoke City right-back Glen Johnson signs a new one-year deal with the club. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion chairman: 'No excessive spending'
Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom says that the club will not spend recklessly in the transfer window this summer as they prepare for life in the Premier League. Read more.

Tony Pulis pushing for summer transfer funds
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis says that the club will require investment this summer in order to stay up next year. Read more.

Ray Wilkins tips John Terry for West Ham United move
Former Chelsea player and coach Ray Wilkins believes that West Ham United should move for John Terry when he leaves Stamford Bridge this summer. Read more.

Max Gradel 'pining for Bournemouth exit'
Bournemouth winger Max Gradel reportedly wants to leave the club this summer having failed to start a single Premier League game this season. Read more.

Real Madrid 'given go-ahead for £100m Eden Hazard deal'
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly gives the green light for the club to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in a world-record deal. Read more.

AC Milan 'renew interest in Cesc Fabregas'
Serie A side AC Milan are reportedly lining up a fresh bid for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas this summer. Read more.

Ashley Young unsure on Manchester United future
Manchester United wideman Ashley Young says that he will not make a decision on his future at Old Trafford until the end of the season. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund to rival Arsenal for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette?
Arsenal will reportedly face competition from Borussia Dortmund for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels open to Premier League move
Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels - a former target of Arsenal - suggests that he is open to a future move to the Premier League. Read more.

Besiktas to make bid for Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata?
Besiktas reportedly identify Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata as a potential transfer target during the summer. Read more.

Lucas Leiva: 'I will discuss my Liverpool future in summer'
Midfielder Lucas Leiva says that he will hold discussions over his future at Liverpool at the end of the season. Read more.

Arsenal to push Alexis Sanchez towards Paris Saint-Germain?
Arsenal will reportedly look to sell Alexis Sanchez to Paris Saint-Germain - rather than another Premier League club - should he not sign a new deal. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion remain keen on signing Chelsea defender John Terry?
West Bromwich Albion reportedly remain keen on signing defender John Terry, who has announced that he will leave Chelsea at the end of the season. Read more.

MLS clubs show no interest in John Terry?
Clubs in the MLS reportedly show no interest in signing Chelsea defender John Terry, who has announced that he is leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer. Read more.

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
