Glen Johnson signs new one-year Stoke City deal

Glen Johnson of Stoke City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Liverpool at Britannia Stadium on August 9, 2015
Stoke City right-back Glen Johnson signs a new one-year deal with the club.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 17:29 UK

Stoke City right-back Glen Johnson has signed a new one-year deal, the club has confirmed.

The 32-year-old's existing contract had been due to expire this summer, with West Ham United among the clubs rumoured to be interested in taking him on a free transfer.

"It was a no-brainer for me when the club indicated they wanted me to sign a contract extension," Johnson told the club's website. "I've really enjoyed my time as a Stoke City player so far. People made me feel really welcome from the moment I walked through the door two years and it's a good place to be.

"I still feel as though I've got plenty to offer as a player and want to continue to help Stoke City move forward."

Potters manager Mark Hughes added: "When you've got players of Glen's ability and experience in the building you would be foolish to let them leave. He's 32 and remains a key figure in my plans and needless to say, I'm delighted he has signed a contract extension."

Johnson joined Stoke on a two-year deal in July 2015 after being released by former side Liverpool.

