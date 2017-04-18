Stoke City right-back Glen Johnson signs a new one-year deal with the club.

Stoke City right-back Glen Johnson has signed a new one-year deal, the club has confirmed.

The 32-year-old's existing contract had been due to expire this summer, with West Ham United among the clubs rumoured to be interested in taking him on a free transfer.

"It was a no-brainer for me when the club indicated they wanted me to sign a contract extension," Johnson told the club's website. "I've really enjoyed my time as a Stoke City player so far. People made me feel really welcome from the moment I walked through the door two years and it's a good place to be.

"I still feel as though I've got plenty to offer as a player and want to continue to help Stoke City move forward."

Potters manager Mark Hughes added: "When you've got players of Glen's ability and experience in the building you would be foolish to let them leave. He's 32 and remains a key figure in my plans and needless to say, I'm delighted he has signed a contract extension."

Johnson joined Stoke on a two-year deal in July 2015 after being released by former side Liverpool.