Ashley Young unsure on Manchester United future

Ashley Young of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland at Old Trafford on September 26, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Manchester United wideman Ashley Young says that he will not make a decision on his future at Old Trafford until the end of the season.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 12:43 UK

Manchester United wideman Ashley Young has insisted that he is only focused on helping the club on the pitch, rather than making decisions about his future at Old Trafford.

Young has just over a year left on his contract at United but since turning down a transfer in January, he has featured more regularly under Jose Mourinho.

However, despite making 10 appearances since the start of February, Young has reiterated that he is keen on regular first-team action next season.

The 31-year-old told reporters: "I have always said that I want to play as much as possible. What the future holds I am not too sure. I am just concentrating on each game and when the manager calls on me, I will give 100% and look to play as well as I can.

"I am looking to play as many games as I can between now and the end of the season. That is what I am concentrating on now. That is the main focus for me and then we will see what happens."

Young has made a total of 19 appearances this season, but just nine of those have come in the Premier League.

Besiktas to bid for Man United midfielder?
