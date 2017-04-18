New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Romelu Lukaku, Chris Martin, John Terry

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Report: Everton slap £100m price tag on Romelu Lukaku
Everton reportedly try to ward off clubs interested in Romelu Lukaku by slapping a £100m price tag on the Belgian striker. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'keen on Chris Martin'
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly considering making a £7m bid for Derby County striker Chris Martin this summer. Read more.

Chelsea captain John Terry to leave club at end of season
Chelsea and John Terry release a joint-statement to announce that the long-serving skipper will bring an end to his playing days at Stamford Bridge next month. Read more.

Report: West Bromwich Albion still interested in Troy Deeney
West Bromwich Albion will push ahead with a £20m bid for Troy Deeney in the summer to test Watford's resolve, according to a report. Read more.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso reveals Barcelona contact
Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso reveals that he came close to joining Barcelona rather than Real Madrid when he left Liverpool. Read more.

Report: Galatasaray want Javier Mascherano
A report claims that Galatasaray want to sign Barcelona centre-back Javier Mascherano at the end of the season. Read more.

Karim Benzema: 'Eden Hazard would fit Real Madrid'
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema says that Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard "would be a good signing" for the Spanish giants. Read more.

Tony Adams 'wants Phil Jagielka at Granada'
A report claims that Granada head coach Tony Adams wants to bring Everton centre-back Phil Jagielka to Spain. Read more.

Report: Zinedine Zidane to get Real Madrid contract extension until 2018
Real Madrid are preparing a new deal for manager Zinedine Zidane as a "formality", according to reports. Read more.

Report: Chelsea hoping to beat Manchester United to Youri Tielemans signing
Chelsea are said to be looking to sign highly-rated Anderlecht captain Youri Tielemans from under the noses of Manchester United. Read more.

Report: Adnan Januzaj wants Premier League stay
Adnan Januzaj is reportedly eager to remain in England and sign for another Premier League club if Manchester United let him go in the summer. Read more.

Report: Glen Johnson to sign new Stoke City deal
Veteran right-back Glen Johnson is close to signing a new contract at Stoke City, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Arsenal to move for Karim Benzema in case of Alexis Sanchez exit
Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, should the Chilean decide to leave in the summer. Read more.

Report: Joe Hart on radar of Manchester United and Chelsea
Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Joe Hart should Real Madrid swoop for David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois in the summer. Read more.

