Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly lining up a £7m bid for Derby County striker Chris Martin this summer.

The 28-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at fellow Championship side Fulham, where he has scored 10 goals in 30 league appearances to rank as their joint top scorer this term.

According to The Mirror, Wolves boss Paul Lambert has earmarked Martin as one of his top priorities this summer as he looks to add more firepower to his side ahead of an anticipated push for promotion next term.

The Midlands outfit, who secured their Championship status with a 1-0 triumph at Leeds United earlier today, already have a Derby striker in their ranks with loan signing Andreas Weimann, who could make the move permanent this summer.

Martin joined Derby from Norwich City in 2013 on a free transfer.