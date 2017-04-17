New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Glen Johnson to sign new Stoke City deal

Glen Johnson of Stoke City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Liverpool at Britannia Stadium on August 9, 2015
© Getty Images
Veteran right-back Glen Johnson is close to signing a new contract at Stoke City, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10:50 UK

Stoke City have reportedly offered Glen Johnson a one-year contract extension, according to reports.

The 32-year-old's current contract expires at the end of this season and his Potters future had appeared uncertain after he missed an agreed amount of games to trigger new terms.

According to The Telegraph, however, Mark Hughes is eager to retain Johnson, and the former England man is thought to be preparing to sign a new one-year deal in the next few days.

Signed from Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015, the veteran right-back is currently on 50 appearances for Stoke, registering three assists for the Staffordshire side,

Johnson, whose 441 career appearances include 367 games for Chelsea, Liverpool and Portsmouth, is said to be on the radar of former club West Ham United, as well as Crystal Palace.

Mark Hughes reacts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Read Next:
Hughes plays down Grant, Pieters spat
>
View our homepages for Glen Johnson, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Glen Johnson of Stoke City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Liverpool at Britannia Stadium on August 9, 2015
Report: Glen Johnson to sign new Stoke City deal
 Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente holds off the challenge of Georginio Wijnaldum during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on January 21, 2017
Fernando Llorente: 'Stoke City match is a must-win'
 Mark Hughes 'smiles' before the match between Manchester City and Stoke City on March 8, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'Win over Hull City should settle anxiety'
Hughes plays down Grant, Pieters spatMark Hughes hails "fantastic" ShaqiriResult: Hull remain in trouble after losing at StokeTeam News: Berahino keeps place in Stoke City XIGalatasaray hoping to sign Wilfried Bony?
Hughes: 'Allen could return for Swansea'Ryan Shawcross tops Newcastle wishlist?Bojan Krkic denies Espanyol reportsHughes: 'Judge Berahino next season'Butland 'to make Stoke return on Monday'
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 