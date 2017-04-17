Veteran right-back Glen Johnson is close to signing a new contract at Stoke City, according to reports.

Stoke City have reportedly offered Glen Johnson a one-year contract extension, according to reports.

The 32-year-old's current contract expires at the end of this season and his Potters future had appeared uncertain after he missed an agreed amount of games to trigger new terms.

According to The Telegraph, however, Mark Hughes is eager to retain Johnson, and the former England man is thought to be preparing to sign a new one-year deal in the next few days.

Signed from Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015, the veteran right-back is currently on 50 appearances for Stoke, registering three assists for the Staffordshire side,

Johnson, whose 441 career appearances include 367 games for Chelsea, Liverpool and Portsmouth, is said to be on the radar of former club West Ham United, as well as Crystal Palace.