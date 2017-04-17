New Transfer Talk header

Tony Adams 'wants Phil Jagielka at Granada'

Everton captain Phil Jagielka shouts during the Premier League match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
A report claims that Granada head coach Tony Adams wants to bring Everton centre-back Phil Jagielka to Spain.
Granada boss Tony Adams reportedly wants to bring Everton defender Phil Jagielka to Spain.

Adams was surprisingly named as head coach of the La Liga strugglers last week, although the former Arsenal captain will only serve as manager of the Spanish side until the end of the season.

The 50-year-old will then revert to his role of helping restructure the Spanish outfit, with identifying and signing new players a key part of Adams's role moving forward.

Former Premier League players Nigel Reo-Coker and Kieron Richardson are both currently on trial with Granada, and according to The Mirror, Adams is eyeing another English player, with Everton captain Jagielka a possible acquisition.

Adams's first match in charge of Granada ended in a 3-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday night.

The former Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth boss is vice-president of DDMC - a company owned by Granada president John Jiang.

