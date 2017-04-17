Adnan Januzaj is reportedly eager to remain in England and sign for another Premier League club if Manchester United let him go in the summer.

The 22-year-old Belgium international is said to be surplus to Jose Mourinho's requirements and in line for the axe at the end of the season.

He has been on loan at Sunderland since August, but has struggled to make a lasting impression under David Moyes.

According to The Sun, Januzaj wants to keep playing in the Premier League as he and his family feel settled in England and enjoy living in the country.

Over the last few weeks, the former Borussia Dortmund loanee has only been linked with a host of clubs in Ligue 1 and Serie A.