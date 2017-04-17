New Transfer Talk header

Report: Adnan Januzaj wants Premier League stay

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Adnan Januzaj is reportedly eager to remain in England and sign for another Premier League club if Manchester United let him go in the summer.
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 11:07 UK

Adnan Januzaj has reportedly expressed a desire to remain in England if Manchester United let him go in the summer.

The 22-year-old Belgium international is said to be surplus to Jose Mourinho's requirements and in line for the axe at the end of the season.

He has been on loan at Sunderland since August, but has struggled to make a lasting impression under David Moyes.

According to The Sun, Januzaj wants to keep playing in the Premier League as he and his family feel settled in England and enjoy living in the country.

Over the last few weeks, the former Borussia Dortmund loanee has only been linked with a host of clubs in Ligue 1 and Serie A.

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016
