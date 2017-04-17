New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal to move for Karim Benzema in case of Alexis Sanchez exit

Gareth Bale embraces Karim Benzema during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, should the Chilean decide to leave in the summer.
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 10:15 UK

Karim Benzema has been earmarked by Arsenal as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, according to reports.

The Gunners are sweating over the future of their star striker, whose contract expires in 2018 and with talks over a new deal having stalled in recent months.

Meanwhile, Benzema is said to be unhappy at the Bernabeu due to Los Blancos reportedly in the market for other strikers.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are monitoring the France international and, should Sanchez depart the Emirates Stadium in the summer, they will swoop for him.

Benzema has scored 179 goals and registered 101 assists in his 356 Real Madrid appearances since moving from Lyon in 2009.

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
