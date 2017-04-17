Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez, should the Chilean decide to leave in the summer.

The Gunners are sweating over the future of their star striker, whose contract expires in 2018 and with talks over a new deal having stalled in recent months.

Meanwhile, Benzema is said to be unhappy at the Bernabeu due to Los Blancos reportedly in the market for other strikers.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are monitoring the France international and, should Sanchez depart the Emirates Stadium in the summer, they will swoop for him.

Benzema has scored 179 goals and registered 101 assists in his 356 Real Madrid appearances since moving from Lyon in 2009.