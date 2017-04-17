Chelsea are said to be looking to sign highly-rated Anderlecht captain Youri Tielemans from under the noses of Manchester United.

Chelsea have reportedly decided to try and sign Anderlecht starlet Youri Tielemans from under the noses of Manchester United.

Despite his young age, the 19-year-old already captains the 33-time Belgian champions, and is thought to be attracting plenty of interest around Europe.

According to The Express, Chelsea are weighing up a bid as soon as the transfer window opens after sending a scout to watch him in Anderlecht's Europa League 1-1 draw with Man United.

The report adds that Italian giants Inter Milan were also at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on Thursday watching him, while Juventus, AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain all remain interested in the midfielder, who is under contract until 2020.

Tielemans is a product of the Anderlecht academy and signed his first professional contract in 2013 aged just 16.