New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Joe Hart on radar of Manchester United and Chelsea

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Joe Hart should Real Madrid swoop for David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois in the summer.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 09:57 UK

Joe Hart has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United and Chelsea as Real Madrid continue to eye up their respective goalkeepers, according to reports.

The Manchester City stopper's future at the Etihad Stadium appears bleak after being shipped out on loan to Torino by manager Pep Guardiola last summer.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are said to be in the market for a new keeper and have reportedly earmarked Red Devils stopper David de Gea and Blues custodian Thibaut Courtois as primary targets.

According to the Daily Mail, Man United and Chelsea have both made contingency plans to consider a move for Hart if either of their current keepers decides to opt for a move to the Bernabeu.

Hart, the England first-choice option between the sticks, has two years left on his Man City contract but his parent club are reportedly looking to sell him this summer at a valuation of around £15m.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Read Next:
Torino boss expresses interest in keeping Hart
>
View our homepages for Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Result: Manchester United end Chelsea hoodoo to close on top four in Premier League
 Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea - as it happened
 Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Premier League title race is 50-50'
Hart in line for Man United, Chelsea move?Neville: 'Losing Zlatan would be appalling'Cahill: 'I'm not to blame for Man Utd goal'Mourinho: 'I will not give up on top four'Mourinho: 'It was a special performance'
Herrera happy with "almost perfect" displayMourinho hails "fantastic" RashfordMourinho: 'No extra joy beating Chelsea'Team News: Ibrahimovic dropped for Chelsea clashMcClaren: 'Mourinho wrong to criticise Shaw'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Result: Manchester United end Chelsea hoodoo to close on top four in Premier League
 Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 2-0 Chelsea - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte hopes to stay at Chelsea for "a long time"
Hart in line for Man United, Chelsea move?Cahill: 'I'm not to blame for Man Utd goal'Conte refuses to discuss Courtois injuryMourinho: 'It was a special performance'Antonio Conte: 'Title race is 50-50'
Herrera happy with "almost perfect" displayConte: Man United "deserved to win"Team News: Ibrahimovic dropped for Chelsea clashThibaut Courtois out of Man Utd clashIbrahimovic plays down unbeaten streak
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Joe Hart on radar of Manchester United and Chelsea
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City
 Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany (L) celebrates an own goal by Juventus' defender from Italy Giorgio Chiellini during a UEFA Champions League group stage football match between Manchester City and Juventus at the Etihad stadium in Manche
Result: Vincent Kompany inspires Manchester City to victory over Southampton
Kompany on Everton, West Ham radar?Claude Puel: 'We were not good enough'Guardiola: 'Southampton win is so important'Kompany "happy" with Man City victoryTeam News: Guardiola makes four changes to Man City XI
Hart wants Torino stay, says MihajlovicGuardiola: 'Aguero more involved in games'Guardiola: 'Man City lack elite mentality'Torino boss expresses interest in keeping HartPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester City
> Manchester City Homepage
More Torino News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Joe Hart on radar of Manchester United and Chelsea
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Sinisa Mihajlovic: 'Joe Hart wants to stay at Torino'
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Torino boss expresses interest in keeping Joe Hart on loan
Chelsea 'must pay Torino £85m for Belotti'Torino 'request Hart loan for 2017-18 season'Chelsea, Man Utd 'to battle for Belotti'Agent: 'Lyanco picked Torino over Juventus'Belotti "definitely" will not leave Torino
Joe Hart open to another loan spellJames urges Hart to join JuventusSeaman: 'Hart still England's best'Joe Hart "truly happy" to be at TorinoBarcelona 'hold Andrea Belotti talks'
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 