Joe Hart has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United and Chelsea as Real Madrid continue to eye up their respective goalkeepers, according to reports.

The Manchester City stopper's future at the Etihad Stadium appears bleak after being shipped out on loan to Torino by manager Pep Guardiola last summer.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are said to be in the market for a new keeper and have reportedly earmarked Red Devils stopper David de Gea and Blues custodian Thibaut Courtois as primary targets.

According to the Daily Mail, Man United and Chelsea have both made contingency plans to consider a move for Hart if either of their current keepers decides to opt for a move to the Bernabeu.

Hart, the England first-choice option between the sticks, has two years left on his Man City contract but his parent club are reportedly looking to sell him this summer at a valuation of around £15m.