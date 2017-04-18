Besiktas reportedly identify Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata as a potential transfer target during the summer.

Mata has enjoyed a productive season for United, scoring 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, but his future at the club remains uncertain with just 14 months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

It has been reported that United are eyeing a move for Anderson Talisca - who has impressed at Besiktas this season after being loaned out by Benfica - but his exit would leave the Turkish giants requiring a replacement.

According to Fanatik, they will look to try to complete the signing of Mata should Talisca make the move in the opposite direction.

Should he be made available for transfer, the Spaniard is likely to attract attention in each of European football's major leagues given his performances for United and Chelsea in the Premier League since 2011.

He is currently out of action until next season after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.