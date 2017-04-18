New Transfer Talk header

Besiktas to make bid for Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata?

Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Besiktas reportedly identify Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata as a potential transfer target during the summer.
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has reportedly emerged as a potential transfer target for Besiktas.

Mata has enjoyed a productive season for United, scoring 10 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, but his future at the club remains uncertain with just 14 months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

It has been reported that United are eyeing a move for Anderson Talisca - who has impressed at Besiktas this season after being loaned out by Benfica - but his exit would leave the Turkish giants requiring a replacement.

According to Fanatik, they will look to try to complete the signing of Mata should Talisca make the move in the opposite direction.

Should he be made available for transfer, the Spaniard is likely to attract attention in each of European football's major leagues given his performances for United and Chelsea in the Premier League since 2011.

He is currently out of action until next season after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Benfica's Brazilian midfielder Anderson Talisca celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group C football match SL Benfica vs AS Monaco at Luz stadium in Lisbon on November 4, 2014
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
 Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on February 28, 2016
 Antonio Conte cleans his face during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
 A general shot of the Europa League trophy on June 24, 2013
