Lucas Leiva: 'I will discuss my Liverpool future in summer'

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Midfielder Lucas Leiva says that he will hold discussions over his future at Liverpool at the end of the season.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 11:09 UK

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has said that he will wait until the end of the season before making a decision on his future at Anfield.

While Lucas has been used by Jurgen Klopp this season, he has made just nine starts in the Premier League, with a further seven outings coming in cup competitions.

It has previously been suggested that the Brazilian will be allowed to leave the Merseyside giants, but he has revealed that no decision will be made until the summer.

The 30-year-old is quoted by The Telegraph as saying: "There is no doubt about my commitment to Liverpool, I just need to wait until the end of the season, work hard and make a decision together with the club.

"I have been here long enough and if the time comes for me to go somewhere else I think I will leave with the feeling that I did everything I could. I am getting to the stage of my career where I think I can help a lot, off the pitch of course, but on the pitch as well.

"Playing time [will play a part], I wouldn't like to just be around. I feel I have many years that I can still play at the top level. I need to analyse and see what is best for me and the club and then I am sure we will make a decision together."

Lucas has been with Liverpool since July 2007 and he has gone on to make 340 appearances in all competitions.

James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Result: Roberto Firmino heads Liverpool to win over West Bromwich Albion
