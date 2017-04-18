New Transfer Talk header

MLS clubs show no interest in John Terry?

John Terry of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016
Clubs in the MLS reportedly show no interest in signing Chelsea defender John Terry, who has announced that he is leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer.
Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Chelsea defender John Terry has reportedly attracted little attention from clubs in the MLS ahead of his summer exit from Stamford Bridge.

On Monday, the Blues captain announced that he would end his 22-year-old association with the club by leaving the West Londoners at the conclusion of his current deal and he is expected to receive a number of lucrative opportunities over the coming months.

However, according to ESPN, there is a lack of interest coming from the United States, despite the 36-year-old frequently being linked with a switch to the MLS.

It has been suggested that there are no clubs who are willing to meet Terry's potential wage demands, and it could leave the door open for sides from the Chinese Super League to make their move for the former England captain.

The centre-back is also said to be an option for West Bromwich Albion should he opt to remain in England's top flight.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
