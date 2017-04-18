New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels open to Premier League move

Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels - a former target of Arsenal - suggests that he is open to a future move to the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 11:59 UK

Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels has suggested that he may be ready to move to the Premier League in the summer.

Last summer, Engels said that he was not prepared for a transfer to Arsenal after it was reported that the Gunners were keen on his signature, but his latest comments indicate that he is considering a switch to England should his club receive an acceptable offer ahead of the next campaign.

The 22-year-old told HLN: "Take West Brom against Burnley. The stadium is packed and it's 'go' from the first to the last minute. It's fantastic.

"The atmosphere, the interviews, analysis. I have at home a box and can follow all the channels."

Engels has scored 12 goals in 77 appearances for Club Brugge, while he featured for the Belgian outfit when they lost 3-0 to Leicester City in the Champions League in September.

A general view inside the stadium prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 26, 2015
Read Next:
Everton scouting defender Bjorn Engels
>
View our homepages for Bjorn Engels, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez scores during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Live Commentary: Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'No more room for Arsenal slip-ups'
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil celebrates after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on April 17, 2017
Result: Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil end Arsenal's away woes
Steve Agnew bemoans missed opportunityWenger: 'Tactical change was needed'Dortmund to rival Arsenal for striker?Arsenal target open to Premier League moveArsenal to push Sanchez towards PSG?
Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'We haven't been good enough'Koscielny hails "important" three pointsWenger explains switch to three-man defenceWenger: Boro game "was a big test"Team News: Wenger opts for three-man defence at Boro
> Arsenal Homepage
More Club Brugge News
Sports Mole logo
Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels open to Premier League move
 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri yells instructions during his side's 1-0 win over Porto in Group G of the Champions League on September 27, 2016
Result: Leicester City progress in Champions League as winners of Group G
 Andy King of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Team News: Andy King replaces Daniel Amartey as Leicester City welcome Club Brugge
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-1 Club Brugge - as it happenedSlimani ruled out of European clashResult: Leicester open CL account with win in BrugesTeam News: Islam Slimani handed Leicester debutLive Commentary: Brugge 0-3 Leicester - as it happened
PSG wrap up move for Thomas MeunierEverton scouting defender Bjorn EngelsEuropa League roundup: Napoli hit fiveEuropa League: Group permutationsEL roundup: Braga qualify at the death
> Club Brugge Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 