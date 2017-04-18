Club Brugge defender Bjorn Engels - a former target of Arsenal - suggests that he is open to a future move to the Premier League.

Last summer, Engels said that he was not prepared for a transfer to Arsenal after it was reported that the Gunners were keen on his signature, but his latest comments indicate that he is considering a switch to England should his club receive an acceptable offer ahead of the next campaign.

The 22-year-old told HLN: "Take West Brom against Burnley. The stadium is packed and it's 'go' from the first to the last minute. It's fantastic.

"The atmosphere, the interviews, analysis. I have at home a box and can follow all the channels."

Engels has scored 12 goals in 77 appearances for Club Brugge, while he featured for the Belgian outfit when they lost 3-0 to Leicester City in the Champions League in September.