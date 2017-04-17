New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Talk Daily Update: Gerard Deulofeu, Ross Barkley, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Gerard Deulofeu celebrates scoring Everton's third against Stoke on December 28, 2015
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Last Updated: Monday, April 17, 2017 at 07:57 UK

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Barcelona considering Gerard Deulofeu return
Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez confirms that the club are looking at the possibility of exercising the buy-back clause in the contract of Gerard Deulofeu. Read more.

Manchester United considering move for Everton's Ross Barkley?
Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Ross Barkley's contract situation at Everton ahead of a possible summer move for the 23-year-old midfielder. Read more.

Manchester United 'to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic £20m contract extension'
Manchester United are reportedly ready to match any offers Zlatan Ibrahimovic may receive in a bid to keep him at Old Trafford for at least another season. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur drawing up new Dele Alli contract
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly drawing up a new deal for star midfielder Dele Alli that would see him become one of the club's top earners. Read more.

Report: Vincent Kompany monitored by Everton, West Ham United
Everton and West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany. Read more.

Report: Manchester United to raid Atletico Madrid for Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak
Manchester United considering a £125m double swoop for Atletico Madrid stars Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak, according to reports. Read more.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
