Max Gradel 'pining for Bournemouth exit'

Max Gradel and Juan Mata in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Bournemouth winger Max Gradel reportedly wants to leave the club this summer having failed to start a single Premier League game this season.
Bournemouth winger Max Gradel has reportedly said that he wants to leave the club this summer.

The 29-year-old joined the Cherries from Saint-Etienne in August 2015 but suffered a serious knee injury later that month which kept him out for the majority of his first season at the club.

Gradel has since been unable to force his way back into Eddie Howe's first-team plans, failing to start a single league game this season and making just 11 appearances across all competitions.

BBC Sport claims that the Ivory Coast international is now eager to look for more regular first-team football elsewhere, but Bournemouth are unwilling to sell the player having tied him down to a new four-year deal last summer.

Gradel is reportedly concerned that his lack of action will harm his international chances ahead of the 2018 World Cup, despite playing in all three of Ivory Coast's games at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Leeds United player has scored just two goals in 25 appearances for Bournemouth since joining the club.

