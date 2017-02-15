Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Wednesday morning's headlines:

Report: Diego Costa agrees new five-year deal with Chelsea

Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with star striker Diego Costa over a five-year deal worth around £65m, according to a report. Read more.

Lassana Diarra leaves Marseille amid China speculation

Lassana Diarra leaves Marseille amid reports linking him with a move to China. Read more.

Jose Mourinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to hold showdown talks this week'

A report claims that Jose Mourinho and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will discuss the striker's future later this week, amid claims that he could leave Old Trafford in the summer. Read more.

Antoine Griezmann admits doubts over Premier League move

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann casts doubt on reports linking him with Manchester United. Read more.

Manuel Neuer welcomes Manchester City speculation

Manuel Neuer adds fuel to reports linking him with a move to Manchester City. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce Sherwin Seedorf signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that they have handed an 18-month contract to Dutch midfielder Sherwin Seedorf. Read more.

Thomas Meunier: 'I would like to play in the Premier League'

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier reiterates that he would like to play in the Premier League at some stage of his career. Read more.

Barcelona 'consider Jose Bosingwa deal'

A report claims that Barcelona could move for free agent Jose Bosingwa as they seek a short-term right-back. Read more.

Manchester United, Liverpool 'scout Bordeaux's Malcolm'

A report claims that Manchester United and Liverpool both scouted Bordeaux winger Malcom during last Friday's Ligue 1 clash with Paris Saint-Germain. Read more.

Marco Verratti: 'Difficult to reject Barcelona'

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti concedes that he would find it difficult to reject a move to Barcelona. Read more.

Nabil Bentaleb 'to join Schalke 04 for £16m'

A report claims that Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is just one game away from joining Schalke 04 from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal. Read more.

Father: 'Fabinho favours Manchester City move'

AS Monaco full-back Fabinho favours a move to Manchester City over the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona, claims his father Joao. Read more.

Shandong Luneng play down Cesc Fabregas talk

Shangdong Luneng deny reports that they want to bring Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas to the Chinese Super League. Read more.

Franck Kessie "very flattered" by interest

Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie says that he is "very flattered" to be linked with clubs in the shape of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea. Read more.

Marcus Rashford unhappiness reports 'false'

Marcus Rashford is 'completely happy' at Manchester United despite suggestions of the contrary, according to a report. Read more.

Barcelona 'consider short-term signing'

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has revealed that he is considering signing a new right-back after learning that Aleix Vidal will miss the remainder of the season with a dislocated ankle. Read more.

Harry Winks signs new Tottenham Hotspur contract until 2022

Academy product Harry Winks signs a new contract until 2022 at Tottenham Hotspur. Read more.

Marcus Rashford considering Manchester United future after contract talks stall?

Marcus Rashford is reportedly considering his Manchester United future by stalling talks over a new deal. Read more.