Antoine Griezmann admits doubts over Premier League move

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann casts doubt on reports linking him with Manchester United.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 20:06 UK

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he has doubts about moving to the Premier League.

The Atletico Madrid striker has claimed that the weather and media in Britain puts him off joining an English club.

"I have a lot of doubts about moving to England," he told RMC.

"With Real Sociedad, I felt that I needed to leave. For the moment, I do not know where that desire came from. Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question. For the moment, it is not relevant.

"Aside from that, I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona have the three up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact.

"Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment. And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather... I need to feel happy outside."

Previous reports suggest that United are expected to land Griezmann in the summer, although Atletico president Enirque Cerezo has since refuted such speculation.

Ed Woodward and Bobby Charlton have a natter during the FA Cup game between Shrewsbury Town and Manchester United on February 22, 2016
Ed Woodward hints at quiet summer window
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
