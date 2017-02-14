Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann casts doubt on reports linking him with Manchester United.

Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has admitted that he has doubts about moving to the Premier League.

The Atletico Madrid striker has claimed that the weather and media in Britain puts him off joining an English club.

"I have a lot of doubts about moving to England," he told RMC.

"With Real Sociedad, I felt that I needed to leave. For the moment, I do not know where that desire came from. Who knows how the season will finish. If it finishes badly, maybe I will ask myself the question. For the moment, it is not relevant.

"Aside from that, I am asking myself where I could go. In Spain, there is Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona have the three up top. Real Madrid, that is impossible because of the club I am at. I think that between them, there is a pact.

"Germany, the league does not attract me much. France, not for the moment. And England, I have a lot of doubts about my private life. Everything like rain, bad weather... I need to feel happy outside."

Previous reports suggest that United are expected to land Griezmann in the summer, although Atletico president Enirque Cerezo has since refuted such speculation.