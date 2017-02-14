Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie says that he is "very flattered" to be linked with clubs in the shape of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Atalanta BC midfielder Franck Kessie has said that he is "very flattered" to be linked with clubs in the shape of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Kessie, 20, has been linked with a whole host of European clubs after impressing for his Italian club this season and towards the end of 2016, his agent confirmed that there was Premier League interest.

Earlier this month, Kessie's club teammate Alejandro Gomez claimed that the midfielder had already been sold to Roma, but the Ivorian has hinted that is not the case.

"I read things in the press. I am very flattered that clubs of this level are interested in me," Kessie told So Foot. "This proves that I'm having a good season, that I continue to progress. I don't want to go too fast.

"I don't know if my club has received any offers. I'm under contract. We'll see if we need to discuss anything. I like Bergamo. The city is nice, quiet, and I appreciate life in Italy, where I was well received."

Kessie, who has scored six times for Atalanta this season, was part of the Ivory Coast squad that competed at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.