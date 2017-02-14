Manuel Neuer adds fuel to reports linking him with a move to Manchester City.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has admitted that his is pleased by reports linking him with a move to Manchester City but insisted no talks have taken place.

The Germany international, who has been tipped for a reunion with his former manager Pep Guardiola at City, said that he is "glad" to be the subject of such speculation.

"There was no contact and, as you know, I'm happy and satisfied here and I've just extended my contract, actually," Neur told reporters.

"I'm glad that there's speculation and talk about it. Pep still has my phone number but he hasn't called me, so everything is alright."

Reports linking Neur with the Sky Blues emerged when Guardiola dropped first-choice goalkeeper Claudio Bravo following a string of lackluster performances.