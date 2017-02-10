Feb 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stade Chaban Delmas
Bordeaux
0-3
PSGParis Saint-Germain
FT(HT: 0-2)
Cavani (6', 47'), di Maria (40')
Motta (21')

Manchester United, Liverpool 'scout Bordeaux's Malcolm'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
A report claims that Manchester United and Liverpool both scouted Bordeaux winger Malcom during last Friday's Ligue 1 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
Manchester United and Liverpool both reportedly sent scouts to watch Bordeaux winger Malcom in action during last Friday's Ligue 1 clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Malcolm, 19, has already made 30 appearances for Bordeaux this season - scoring six times in the process after breaking into the senior set-up following a 2016 move from Corinthians.

According to GirondinsInfo, Malcolm's form has attracted interest from the Premier League, and both Man United and Liverpool sent representatives to watch the attacker in action last week.

The Brazil Under-23 international played 78 minutes of the Ligue 1 contest, but struggled to make his mark as PSG ran out 3-0 winners courtesy of a brace from Edinson Cavani and Angel di Maria strike.

Malcolm came through the youth system at Corinthians before making the switch to Europe.

