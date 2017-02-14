New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers announce Sherwin Seedorf signing

A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that they have handed an 18-month contract to Dutch midfielder Sherwin Seedorf.
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced that Dutch midfielder Sherwin Seedorf has joined the club.

The 18-year-old winger - who has spent time in the youth ranks at Feyenoord - had been featuring for the Nike Academy before getting his chance at Molineux.

The Championship club have said that Seedorf will link up with the Under-23 setup after penning an 18-month contract.

Last month, Wolves announced a similar deal for Haiti international striker Duckens Nazon, who has been playing second-string football for the West Midlands outfit over the last few weeks.

Wolves currently sit six points clear of the relegation zone at the second tier of English football.

