Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has admitted that he would still like to move to the Premier League at some stage in his career.

Meunier has made 23 appearances for the French giants since moving to the Parc des Princes last summer, but while the Belgian international has stressed that he is happy at his current club, he has suggested that his dream would be to play for Manchester United in the future.

The 25-year-old told Belgian outlet DH: "I've always said that one day, I would like to play in the Premier League.

"I'm very happy in Paris and if I finish my career there, it won't be a disappointment, far from it, but, if one day, I had to leave Paris, why not?

"On the other side of the Channel, there are the stadiums, the fans, and I've never hidden that I'm a big fan of Manchester United, which remains, in my eyes, the real reference in the world of football."

Meunier got a taste for English grounds when representing PSG in their Champions League fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season.