Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Lee Evans has signed a new three-and a-half year contract which will keep him at Molineux until 2020.

The 22-year-old, who spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan with League One side Bradford City, has made 59 appearances for Wolves since signing his first professional deal in January 2013.

"It's a big weight off my mind," Evans, who has made 10 appearances this season, told the club's official website. "We've been talking about it now for a couple of months. Now I can focus on the rest of the season."

Wolves head coach Paul Lambert, meanwhile, said: "He's very similar to Jack Price and they've both done brilliantly well since I've been here. His performances against Stoke and Liverpool in the FA Cup emphasised how much we need that competition in the middle of the pitch.

"He's still got a lot to learn but he's got terrific potential and he's a brilliant passer of the ball as well as a physical presence. He's still a young lad but hopefully he keeps getting better and better."

Wolves are currently 18th in the Championship table on 35 points, six clear of the bottom three.