Lee Evans signs Wolverhampton Wanderers contract extension until 2020

Lee Evans of Wolverhampton Wanderers in action during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Northampton Town at Molineux on August 12, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Lee Evans signs a new deal that will keep him at Molineux until June 2020.
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 18:28 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Lee Evans has signed a new three-and a-half year contract which will keep him at Molineux until 2020.

The 22-year-old, who spent the 2015-16 campaign on loan with League One side Bradford City, has made 59 appearances for Wolves since signing his first professional deal in January 2013.

"It's a big weight off my mind," Evans, who has made 10 appearances this season, told the club's official website. "We've been talking about it now for a couple of months. Now I can focus on the rest of the season."

Wolves head coach Paul Lambert, meanwhile, said: "He's very similar to Jack Price and they've both done brilliantly well since I've been here. His performances against Stoke and Liverpool in the FA Cup emphasised how much we need that competition in the middle of the pitch.

"He's still got a lot to learn but he's got terrific potential and he's a brilliant passer of the ball as well as a physical presence. He's still a young lad but hopefully he keeps getting better and better."

Wolves are currently 18th in the Championship table on 35 points, six clear of the bottom three.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: "We never got the break"
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle30212758233565
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton30197451252664
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3018483933658
4Reading3117684439557
5Leeds UnitedLeeds311731142321054
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds3015783728952
7Norwich CityNorwich311551155431250
8Derby CountyDerby3013893325847
9Fulham301210849351446
10Barnsley31137114844446
11Preston North EndPreston31129104239345
12Birmingham CityBirmingham311010113242-1040
13Ipswich TownIpswich31109123239-739
14Cardiff CityCardiff31116143644-839
15Brentford30107134242037
16Aston Villa30812102933-436
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest31106154353-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3098133841-335
19Queens Park RangersQPR3197153044-1434
20Bristol City3095164144-332
21Burton Albion3187163145-1431
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn3078153547-1229
23Wigan AthleticWigan3068162838-1026
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3145222865-3717
> Full Version