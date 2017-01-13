Wolverhampton Wanderers announce that they have signed Haiti international Duckens Nazon on a deal until the end of the season.

Haiti international Duckens Nazon has joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has recently been playing in the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters FC, but he now gets his chance to impress in England with the Championship side.

Nazon has trained with Wolves over the Christmas period, which has led to the club offering the player a contract until the summer.

The forward, who has also spent time playing in France with Laval, will initially train with the club's Under-23 squad.

Wolves have also revealed that they have the option of extending Nazon's contract by a further 12 months should he make an impact at Molineux.