Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
0-1
NewcastleNewcastle United

Doherty (64')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mitrovic (44')
Mitrovic (14'), Ritchie (67'), Colback (87'), Perez (89'), Darlow (91')

Rafael Benitez wants investigation into Jonjo Shelvey chants at Wolverhampton Wanderers

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez believes that the Football Association should investigate chants aimed at Jonjo Shelvey by Wolverhampton Wanderers fans.
Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 at 16:44 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has urged the Football Association to investigate chants aimed at Jonjo Shelvey by Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on Saturday.

The Magpies boss praised the 24-year-old midfielder for keeping his cool during their 1-0 victory at Molineux which helped them return to the top of the Championship table.

Shelvey was given a five-match ban and fined £100,000 for using abusive or insulting words towards Wolves defender Romain Saiss when the two sides met last September.

"I think he did well, it was not easy for him," the Spaniard told Sky Sports News. "He's a professional and was quite focused on his football which we were looking for.

"I don't know how you stop it, they do investigations for other things, maybe you can do that for talking in the stands and abusing players."

Shelvey, who created the winning goal for Aleksandar Mitrovic against the Black Country side, returned to action last month following his ban in December.

