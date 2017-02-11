Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
0-1
NewcastleNewcastle United

Doherty (64')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mitrovic (44')
Mitrovic (14'), Ritchie (67'), Colback (87'), Perez (89'), Darlow (91')

Result: Aleksandar Mitrovic goal enough for Newcastle United against Wolves

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
A controversial goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic earns Newcastle United a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 19:33 UK

Newcastle United have returned to the top of the Championship table with a 1-0 victory away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Aleksandar Mitrovic could have been dismissed for two yellow cards inside the first half-hour, but he remained on the pitch to condemn Wolves to another defeat at Molineux.

Newcastle should have taken the lead as early as the fourth minute when Matt Ritchie played in Jack Colback, but Carl Ikeme got out well to smother the midfielder's shot.

Helder Costa curled a free kick over for Wolves before Nouha Dicko volleyed wide at the back post, but their best opportunity fell to Richard Stearman who sent the ball over the crossbar from close range after meeting Danny Batth's flick on.

However, just before the half-hour mark, Newcastle should have been reduced to 10 men after Mitrovic went in late on Ikeme, but the referee decided against handing him a second yellow card.

It was a let-off which came back to hurt Wolves and after Mohamed Diame had earlier seen a header stopped from finding the corner, Mitrovic gave the Magpies the lead.

After Diame's volley had been blocked, Newcastle kept the ball alive and a neat flick from Jamaal Lascelles set up Mitrovic to score from close range.

Soon after the restart, Wolves came agonisingly close to finding an equaliser but Dave Edwards was only able to glance his header into the side-netting after meeting Costa's cross.

However, after that opening, the home side struggled to create anything significant in the final third, and Newcastle were equally ineffective at the other end after replacing Mitrovic at half time.

Lee Evans fired harmlessly over from 20 yards with just over 15 minutes remaining, with Lambert introducing new signing Ben Marshall for his home debut in an attempt to find an unlikely leveller.

Diame sent a tame effort into the hands of Ikeme with five minutes to go, before Costa did the same down the other end to force Karl Darlow into his first save of the night.

Wolves mounted a late assault on the Newcastle goal but they could not create another opening and Newcastle were able to hold on for a crucial three points, which takes them one point above Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Read Next:
Newcastle duo see suspensions withdrawn
>
View our homepages for Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Ritchie, Jack Colback, Carl Ikeme, Helder Costa, Nouha Dicko, Richard Stearman, Danny Batth, Mohamed Diame, Jamaal Lascelles, Dave Edwards, Lee Evans, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: "We never got the break"
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Aleksandar Mitrovic of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Aleksandar Mitrovic goal enough for Newcastle United against Wolves
Team News: Shelvey starts against WolvesPaul Lambert: 'Success will take time'Lambert: Marshall start "dangerous" moveLambert keen to avoid Shelvey dramaPaul Lambert "not giving up" on playoffs
Wolves MD: 'We're close to challenging'Lambert: Burton defeat "a reality check"Lambert surprised by Wolves turnaroundLambert hails "fantastic" Barnsley winWolves confirm Ben Marshall capture
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: "We never got the break"
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Aleksandar Mitrovic of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Aleksandar Mitrovic goal enough for Newcastle United against Wolves
Team News: Shelvey starts against WolvesLambert keen to avoid Shelvey dramaCheick Tiote completes China moveTiote 'leaves Newcastle for China'Benitez unconcerned by Championship rivals
Newcastle keeper Darlow on Chelsea radar?Benitez: 'I will not leave Newcastle'Newcastle 'confident of Townsend deal'Watford to swoop for Tim Krul?Wolves bid to loan Newcastle defender?
> Newcastle United Homepage


Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Scottish Cup
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle30212758233565
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton30197451252664
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3018483933658
4Reading3117684439557
5Leeds UnitedLeeds311731142321054
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds3015783728952
7Norwich CityNorwich311551155431250
8Derby CountyDerby3013893325847
9Fulham301210849351446
10Barnsley31137114844446
11Preston North EndPreston31129104239345
12Birmingham CityBirmingham311010113242-1040
13Ipswich TownIpswich31109123239-739
14Cardiff CityCardiff31116143644-839
15Brentford30107134242037
16Aston Villa30812102933-436
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest31106154353-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3098133841-335
19Queens Park RangersQPR3197153044-1434
20Bristol City3095164144-332
21Burton Albion3187163145-1431
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn3078153547-1229
23Wigan AthleticWigan3068162838-1026
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3145222865-3717
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand