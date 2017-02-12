Report: Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez on Arsenal radar

Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal are reportedly interested in appointing Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez as their new head coach once current boss Arsene Wenger leaves the club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 13:42 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has reportedly emerged as a contender to take over at Arsenal once Arsene Wenger leaves the club.

The Spanish coach has led the Magpies to the top of the Championship table this season and built up a gap of seven points between themselves and third-placed Huddersfield Town after 30 games.

According to The Mirror, Benitez is one of four names that have been identified by the Arsenal hierarchy as suitable for the job in the event of Wenger's departure at the end of the season.

The report also claims that the 56-year-old, who has one Champions League medal and two UEFA Cup/Europa League gongs, would bring Thierry Henry back to the Emirates Stadium as a coach.

Benitez has managed a number of top European teams during his career including Valencia, Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Read Next:
Arsene Wenger rejects Arsenal exit talk
>
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Report: Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez on Arsenal radar
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger during the FA Cup game between Hull City and Arsenal on March 8, 2016
Arsene Wenger rejects talk of imminent Arsenal exit
Ferdinand: 'Arsenal happy with top four'Petr Cech: 'Win was much-needed'Clattenburg 'apologised' for Sanchez goalArsene Wenger: "We were resilient"Result: Sanchez double gives Arsenal hard-fought win
Tuchel 'knows nothing' of Arsenal linkOxlade-Chamberlain reveals apology to WengerPetit: 'Simeone should replace Wenger'Team News: Gibbs replaces Monreal for ArsenalWright says Wenger hinted at Arsenal exit
> Arsenal Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Report: Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez on Arsenal radar
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Aleksandar Mitrovic of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Aleksandar Mitrovic goal enough for Newcastle United against Wolves
Paul Lambert: "We never got the break"Team News: Shelvey starts against WolvesLambert keen to avoid Shelvey dramaCheick Tiote completes China moveTiote 'leaves Newcastle for China'
Benitez unconcerned by Championship rivalsNewcastle keeper Darlow on Chelsea radar?Benitez: 'I will not leave Newcastle'Newcastle 'confident of Townsend deal'Watford to swoop for Tim Krul?
> Newcastle United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand