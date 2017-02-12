Arsenal are reportedly interested in appointing Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez as their new head coach once current boss Arsene Wenger leaves the club.

The Spanish coach has led the Magpies to the top of the Championship table this season and built up a gap of seven points between themselves and third-placed Huddersfield Town after 30 games.

According to The Mirror, Benitez is one of four names that have been identified by the Arsenal hierarchy as suitable for the job in the event of Wenger's departure at the end of the season.

The report also claims that the 56-year-old, who has one Champions League medal and two UEFA Cup/Europa League gongs, would bring Thierry Henry back to the Emirates Stadium as a coach.

Benitez has managed a number of top European teams during his career including Valencia, Liverpool, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.