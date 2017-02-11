Jonjo Shelvey is picked to start for Newcastle United's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The midfielder was issued with a five-game ban and a six-figure fine after he was found to have racially abused Wolves's Romain Saiss in the reverse fixture last September and is named in Rafael Benitez's starting XI at Molineux tonight.

In all, the Spaniard makes two changes to his starting XI from the side that defeated Derby County a week ago, with the fit-again Jack Colback replacing Isaac Hayden in the middle of the park.

Colback joins Shelvey, Yoan Gouffran and Matt Ritchie in a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Mohamed Diame and Aleksandar Mitrovic further up the pitch.

The other change sees Jamaal Lascelles usurp Grant Hanley in the back four, where he is joined by Paul Dummett, DeAndre Yedlin and Ciaran Clark.

For the hosts, Paul Lambert makes three alterations to the side that suffered a 2-1 defeat at Burton Albion last weekend.

Two of the changes come in attack, as on-loan winger Andreas Weimann and 18-year-old Bright Enobakhare earn starts ahead of Lee Evans and George Saville, who drop to the bench.

Weimann and Enobakhare are joined by Helder Costa in providing support for lone striker Nouha Dicko, with top scorer Dave Edwards operating alongside Jack Price at defensive mid.

Skipper Danny Batth returns to the heart of defence, replacing Kortney Hause, and is joined by Richard Stearman, Matt Doherty and Conor Coady.

Options on the bench include Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Ben Marshall and Connor Ronan.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ikeme; Doherty, Stearman, Batth, Coady; Price, Edwards; Weimann, Enobakhare, Costa; Dicko

Subs: Burgoyne, Hause, Saville, Evans, Ronan, Marshall, Bodvarsson

Newcastle United: Darlow; Dummett, Clark, Lascelles, Yedlin; Gouffran, Colback, Diame, Shelvey, Ritchie; Mitrovic

Subs: Elliot, Hanley, Gamez, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, Murphy

