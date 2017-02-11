Feb 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
NewcastleNewcastle United

Paul Lambert: Ben Marshall start "dangerous" move

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert says that it would be "dangerous" to start Ben Marshall against Newcastle United.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 17:58 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has said that it would be "dangerous" to start January signing Ben Marshall against Newcastle United tomorrow.

The 25-year-old completed a switch to Molineux from Blackburn Rovers on deadline day after a protracted transfer saga that saw him frozen out by Rovers boss Owen Coyle.

Marshall earned his debut in the final 10 minutes of Wolves' 2-1 loss at Burton Albion last weekend, but Lambert thinks that is still too soon to name him in his starting XI.

"We had a good chat this morning. I still think he's short fitness-wise and he agrees," Lambert told the Express & Star.

"He hadn't trained with Blackburn, he'd been doing little things on his own, which is never the same. You can't train on your own in a gym and expect to be playing high level football for 90 minutes.

"He feels it himself, being short of match fitness. It's dangerous for him if we played him right from the beginning. We're going to have to build him up because he's had two and a bit weeks of doing nothing. It's dangerous with the level we train at and the level we play."

Marshall previously worked under Lambert during his tenure as Rovers boss in the 2015-16 season.

Danny Batth in action for Wolves on August 10, 2014
Read Next:
Wolves MD: 'We're close to challenging'
>
View our homepages for Paul Lambert, Ben Marshall, Owen Coyle, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough at Ewood Park on December 28, 2014
Paul Lambert: Ben Marshall start "dangerous" move
 Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Paul Lambert keen to avoid Jonjo Shelvey drama
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert "not giving up" on playoffs
Wolves MD: 'We're close to challenging'Lambert: Burton defeat "a reality check"Lambert surprised by Wolves turnaroundLambert hails "fantastic" Barnsley winWolves confirm Ben Marshall capture
Wolves winger Randall joins WalsallWolves 'agree fee for Ben Marshall'Joao Teixeira joins Forest on loanCollymore slams Mendes, Wolves ownersWolves 'end interest' in Ryan Haynes
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version