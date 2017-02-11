Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Championship between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.
The Magpies began the day with a six-point lead above third-place Reading but with the chasing pack keen to get themselves back in the hunt for automatic promotion, Rafael Benitez is aware that his team cannot afford to slip up at Molineux.
Wolves head into the game with ambitions to get back into contention for a playoff spot, but they first need to ensure that they create enough distance between themselves and the relegation zone.
The game in the West Midlands represents the first of five successive home games for Paul Lambert's team.
...but the fact of the matter is that they cannot afford to become distracted from this match. They will fancy their chances of causing another shock in the FA Cup but a decent run will mean little if they don't move themselves away from the bottom three. However, it's this kind of occasion that Wolves have relished in the past and I expect them to raise their game after the setback to local rivals Burton last weekend.
