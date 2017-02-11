The game in the West Midlands represents the first of five successive home games for Paul Lambert 's team.

Wolves head into the game with ambitions to get back into contention for a playoff spot, but they first need to ensure that they create enough distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

The Magpies began the day with a six-point lead above third-place Reading but with the chasing pack keen to get themselves back in the hunt for automatic promotion, Rafael Benitez is aware that his team cannot afford to slip up at Molineux.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Championship between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United .

46 min Wolves get us back underway.

6.36pm The team are beginning to make their way back out and both managers have decided to make a change. Lee Evans is on for the injured Jack Price, while Christian Atsu is on for Mitrovic. Benitez knows how lucky he got in the first half.

6.22pm The half-time whistle goes at Molineux and Newcastle go into the break thanks to that close-range strike from Mitrovic. It's harsh on Wolves who have not only been the better team, but have fallen behind to a goal from a player who shouldn't be on the pitch. They have work to do in the second half.

45+3 min HALF TIME: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United

45 min There will be three minutes of added-on time.

44 min It just had to be, didn't it? Mitrovic shouldn't be on the pitch but he has handed Newcastle the lead. After Diame's shot was blocked, Wolves failed to deal with the ricochet and after a neat flick from Lascelles, the forward couldn't miss from close range. That's his first in 11 games.

44 min GOAL! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Newcastle United (Mitrovic)

41 min You could hear a pin drop in Molineux - it's not often that you can say that! The game has really struggled for rhythm and tempo though so you can't blame the fans for trying to get to the front of the queue at the food kiosks.

38 min Enobakhare has been on the periphery of this game, aside from one run early in the match, and he's fortunate to avoid a yellow for a late challenge on the flank. If that was Mitrovic...

35 min I was correct in my assumption that this would not be played at a fast pace. Both teams are taking a more measured approach and at times, the quality is there. Most of the time, though, it's as if they have too many options and are picking the wrong one.

32 min CHANCE!/strong> Since that reprieve, Newcastle have started to come back at Wolves and Diame sees a header cleared off the line before Mitrovic has a header saved at the back post.

28 min Big moment here. Mitrovic should be sent off after scraping his studs down the knee of Ikeme, but the referee has decided not to give him a second yellow. It's such a bad decision from the referee and Wolves will feel harshly done by. Expect Benitez to substitute him soon before he gets sent off.

25 min CHANCE! Wolves should be ahead. A free kick is swung into the box and Batth's flick on - which is meant for goal - finds Stearman but he can't convert from inside the six-yard box. He only had to get it on target and he would have scored.

24 min This hasn't been a bad game, but the crowd are amusing themselves with failing to get the ball back to a Newcastle player in a timely manner, which tells you that they aren't too enthralled with the action. The Wolves fans need to remember that they are playing the second best team in the division, and they are just about the better team.

20 min CHANCE! Much better from Wolves as Costa plays in Weimann down the left before crossing for Dicko, who lost his man at the back post. However, he doesn't make the most of his volley and drills it into the ground and wide.

18 min There's been a big lull in the action over the last 10 minutes. Newcastle started well before Wolves started to match them, but there have been a lot of stray passes and the defenders getting the better of the strikers. Still, it's very early days.

14 min BOOKING! Mitrovic is the first man into the book for jumping into the defender. On its own, it's harsh, but it's not the first time in which he has done it. Benitez has told him to stop doing it, that's how cynical it has been.

13 min Wolves are looking to get both Dicko and Enobakhare into the game but so far, Newcastle are doing a good job of preventing them having much joy in the final third.

11 min Enobakhare surges forward from midfield and is brought down by Shelvey. That went down like a lead balloon with the Molineux crowd with Shelvey public enemy number one. Costa doesn't do much with the resulting set piece, with the ball going high over the bar.

7 min Mitrovic is appealing for a penalty after a coming together with Stearman but the Wolves defender wasn't even looking at him. The Serbian forward was looking for it. Newcastle have started well, however.

4 min CHANCE! After an injury to Stearman, Wolves are left light at the back and Colback should score from inside the penalty area but Ikeme comes out well to smother the ball. How important could that intervention prove to be?

2 min Wolves win an early free kick in a threatening position and the set piece swung in by Costa is a decent one, but Newcastle defend it well.

1 min After a much-deserved minutes' applause for Rachael Heyhoe Flint, we are underway.

5.28pm Here comes the two teams to a rapturous reception from both sets of supporters. Newcastle sold out their allocation, which is an impressive effort for a 400-mile round trip on a Saturday night.

5.22pm PREDICTION! Games such as these are usually played at a frenetic pace but we think both teams will show their class in a what could prove to be a high-quality affair. Despite their indifferent form, we are going to go for Wolves to claim a share of the spoils, potentially late on in a 1-1 draw. That result may suit Newcastle to some degree, too.

5.18pm Some Wolves fans will have their eyes on this news... 🎫 Tickets are now SOLD OUT for next Saturday's @EmiratesFACup Fifth Round tie against Chelsea. Thanks for the great support! #fullhouse — Wolves (@OfficialWolves) 11 February 2017

...but the fact of the matter is that they cannot afford to become distracted from this match. They will fancy their chances of causing another shock in the FA Cup but a decent run will mean little if they don't move themselves away from the bottom three. However, it's this kind of occasion that Wolves have relished in the past and I expect them to raise their game after the setback to local rivals Burton last weekend.

5.15pm It has been suggested recently that Benitez's job had been in doubt but with seven wins from 10 league games, surely those reports were wrong? In all fairness, any question marks over his job were said to stem from the club's transfer policy but even with the uncertainty behind the scenes, he remains a hugely influential figure at St James' Park. If the Magpies continue with their current form, they will regain their place in the top flight so I'm sure everything will get sorted out sooner rather than later.

5.10pm Wolves are unofficially the standard-bearers when it comes to programme covers but they have gone one better in redesigning their tunnel. It's a thing of beauty, isn't it? 📸 We have a new-look tunnel at Molineux. A big thank you to @WellsIllustrate for helping us with the redesign. #WOLvNEW pic.twitter.com/i9KMTEWQgK — Wolves (@OfficialWolves) 11 February 2017



5.06pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's match represents the 94th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive fixture, with Wolves winning 39 times in comparison to 31 victories for Newcastle. There have only been nine contests during this Millennium, with Wolves winning twice and Newcastle claiming three triumphs.

5.02pm Here's the standings for you to take a look at before kickoff. From a Wolves perspective, they will be delighted with today's results as Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers have all failed to win. It means they remain six points clear of the drop zone and a win here would only give them more breathing space over the coming weeks.

4.59pm Here are this afternoon's full-time scores from the Championship. As expected, Brighton have returned to the top of the table, but Reading and Leeds have both suffered blows in their attempts to chase down Newcastle and Chris Hughton's side. Aston Villa 0-1 Ipswich Town, Brighton 4-1 Burton Albion, Derby County 3-3 Bristol City, Fulham 3-2 Wigan Athletic, Leeds United 0-2 Cardiff City, Norwich City 5-1 Nottingham Forest, Preston 4-2 Brentford, QPR 1-2 Huddersfield Town, Reading 0-0 Barnsley, Rotherham United 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

4.52pm As for Newcastle, Rafael Benitez decides to hand starting roles to both Jamaal Lascelles and Jack Colback, with Grant Hanley and Isaac Hayden dropping out of the team. With Dwight Gayle not deemed to be ready to a return to the squad, Aleksandar Mitrovic keeps his place in attack. There's also a spot for Jonjo Shelvey , who served a five-match ban for language used towards Romain Saiss in the reverse fixture at St James' Park.

4.47pm First of all, let's take a look at the Wolves team as Paul Lambert decides to hand a recall to captain Danny Batth . Jack Price and Bright Enobakhare are also given a chance from the start as Lambert makes alterations to the side which lost out at Burton. Nouha Dicko has kept his place over Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, despite failing to score in his last 18 appearances for the club.

4.43pm NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Elliot, Hanley, Gamez, Hayden, Atsu, Perez, Murphy

4.42pm NEWCASTLE UNITED XI: Darlow, Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Colback, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Gouffran, Mitrovic

4.41pm WOLVES SUBSTITUTES: Burgoyne, Hause, Saville, Evans, Ronan, Marshall, Bodvarsson

4.40pm WOLVES XI: Ikeme, Coady, Stearman, Batth, Doherty, Price, Edwards, Costa, Enobakhare, Weimann, Dicko

4.38pm Anyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news.

4.37pm I will bring you the Championship results when the full-time whistles start going up and down the country but it appears that Brighton & Hove Albion are all but assured of returning to the top of the table as they lead Burton Albion 3-1. It means that Newcastle need to follow suit to ensure that they hold first place at the end of the day.

4.34pm What's this, I hear you say? Championship action on a Saturday evening? Don't worry, your eyes aren't deceiving you. While we are also providing coverage of the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, we are also bringing you the second-tier encounter between a Newcastle side looking to strengthen their automatic promotion bid and a Wolves outfit rejuvenated since the arrival of Paul Lambert.