Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez names Dwight Gayle in his squad to face Norwich City on Tuesday evening, four weeks after his last appearance for the club.

Rafael Benitez has revealed that Dwight Gayle is in line to make his first Newcastle United appearance in a month after recovering from injury.

The former Crystal Palace striker damaged his hamstring after scoring in the 2-1 win over Brentford on January 14 and has been forced to sit out his side's last six games.

Gayle has top scored for the Magpies this season, finding the net 20 times in 24 appearances in all competitions, and Benitez admits to being delighted at having a near full-strength side to choose from for the trip to Norwich City on Tuesday evening.

"We have Dwight in the squad," he told reporters. "That's good news for everyone. We have 25 players available and just two injuries.

"It will be a very tough game. At the beginning of the season they were a candidate to win the title. They are a team with experience, the players, the quality. They have everything.

"I was a thinking they will be fighting for a top two position, so, again, they will be very dangerous. I thought Norwich would be at the top from the beginning. They are doing well now and hopefully after this game they can continue."

Newcastle, who have won four and drawn one of their six games since Gayle was ruled out of action, top the Championship standings ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion.