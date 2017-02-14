New Transfer Talk header

Lassana Diarra leaves Marseille amid China speculation

Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra (C) vies with Ajaccio's Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Gazelec-Ajaccio on December 13, 2015 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseil
Lassana Diarra leaves Marseille amid reports linking him with a move to China.
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Marseille have announced that they have cancelled midfielder Lassana Diarra's contract by mutual consent.

The former Chelsea man, who has been linked with a move to China, is now free to open talks with potential suitors.

"Olympique de Marseille and Lassana Diarra have terminated his contract by mutual consent, effective today," said the club in a statement.

"Having arrived without a transfer fee in the 2015-16 season, Lassana Diarra spent a season and a half at Olympique Marseille."

Reports suggest that Diarra is on the verge of joining Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, who are managed by former Fulham coach Felix Magath.

