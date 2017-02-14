Lassana Diarra leaves Marseille amid reports linking him with a move to China.

Marseille have announced that they have cancelled midfielder Lassana Diarra's contract by mutual consent.

The former Chelsea man, who has been linked with a move to China, is now free to open talks with potential suitors.

"Olympique de Marseille and Lassana Diarra have terminated his contract by mutual consent, effective today," said the club in a statement.

"Having arrived without a transfer fee in the 2015-16 season, Lassana Diarra spent a season and a half at Olympique Marseille."

Reports suggest that Diarra is on the verge of joining Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, who are managed by former Fulham coach Felix Magath.