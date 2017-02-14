Shangdong Luneng deny reports that they want to bring Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas to the Chinese Super League.

Shangdong Luneng have played down suggestions that they want to bring Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas to the Chinese Super League.

It is understood that Fabregas will consider his future at the end of the season after struggling to cement a spot in Antonio Conte's first XI this term.

Shangdong Luneng have been linked with a move for the Spain international in recent days, but the Chinese outfit have insisted that they are not currently in the market for another foreign player.

"Yikes! What a super competent agent we have. But Fabregas is not our cup of tea. Please, for God's sake do not spread the fake news. Shandong Luneng will not buy another foreign player this season," read a club statement.

"Our coaching staff have already made elaborate arrangements for our foreign players. In the meantime, we will remain committed to producing home-grown talents for the Luneng academy. How about bringing up our own Fabregas."

Fabregas has only started five Premier League matches for Chelsea this season.