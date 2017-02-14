New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Shandong Luneng play down Cesc Fabregas talk

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea in action during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Shangdong Luneng deny reports that they want to bring Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas to the Chinese Super League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Shangdong Luneng have played down suggestions that they want to bring Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas to the Chinese Super League.

It is understood that Fabregas will consider his future at the end of the season after struggling to cement a spot in Antonio Conte's first XI this term.

Shangdong Luneng have been linked with a move for the Spain international in recent days, but the Chinese outfit have insisted that they are not currently in the market for another foreign player.

"Yikes! What a super competent agent we have. But Fabregas is not our cup of tea. Please, for God's sake do not spread the fake news. Shandong Luneng will not buy another foreign player this season," read a club statement.

"Our coaching staff have already made elaborate arrangements for our foreign players. In the meantime, we will remain committed to producing home-grown talents for the Luneng academy. How about bringing up our own Fabregas."

Fabregas has only started five Premier League matches for Chelsea this season.

A general view of stadium during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on August 31, 2014
Read Next:
Kessie "very flattered" by interest
>
View our homepages for Cesc Fabregas, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Antonio Conte: I don't like Jose Mourinho's "joking"
 Pep Guardiola gives instructions during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits it will be "difficult" to catch Chelsea
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Gary Neville: 'Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho envious of Chelsea'
Shangdong play down Cesc Fabregas talkKessie "very flattered" by interestChelsea 'play down Luiz injury concern'Cahill: 'Chelsea can see light at end of tunnel'Juventus chief confident of tying down Dybala
Chelsea to offer Lampard ambassadorial role?Conte "disappointed" with Chelsea displayCourtois: 'Chelsea happy with a point'Result: Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with ChelseaTeam News: Westwood, Brady start for Burnley
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version