Preview: Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Burnley play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday night looking to extend their unbeaten record in the Championship to four matches.

At a time when the Clarets are building momentum, Wolves' form has dropped off, with the visitors to Turf Moor struggling to stay in the top 10 of the Championship table after back-to-back defeats.

Match preview

Having reached the international break without a league win to his name, Nicky Hayen and some Burnley fans may have felt that he was fortunate to remain in a job.

However, albeit still in the short term, the backing of the Clarets hierarchy is starting to pay off, with Burnley having now collected five points from their last three matches.

As well as a home draw with Derby County last month, a 4-0 demolition of Watford at Vicarage Road has been followed by a 2-2 draw with Charlton Athletic, who twice came from behind with their second equaliser being neted in the 96th minute.

While Hayen will be frustrated by Burnley conceding so late and having now shipped 19 goals in 10 games, a win on Friday would take them to within three points of the top 10.

Burnley have recorded draws in four of their five league games at Turf Moor, their only defeat coming by a 2-1 scoreline to Bristol City.

© Imago / Sportimage

When Wolves impressed against fierce rivals West Bromwich Albion before the international break, Cesar Peixoto appeared to have the full backing of the club's supporters.

Successive defeats to Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers has changed the mood at Molineux, particularly the 3-1 reverse in the latter.

After a run of four games where Wolves had either won or lost 1-0, they looked vulnerable against last season's League One playoff winners. Regardless of Adam Armstrong somehow missing from close range to put his side 2-1 up, Bolton were the deserved victors.

In all competitions, Wolves have won just two of their last seven games, while they have now only netted three times in five outings.

Wolves possess a dismal record at Turf Moor, failing to win on any of their last eight visits, but the most recent two fixtures have ended in 1-1 draws.

Burnley Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers Championship form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Hjalmar Ekdal is on standby to be recalled to the Burnley defence after a late injury to Anel Ahmedhodzic against Charlton. However, Wolves' lack of height in attack may lead to Kyle Walker being used as a centre-back.

Marcus Edwards and Armando Broja could be brought into the final third to freshen up the attack, with Largie Ramazani and Jamie Vardy potentially dropping down to the substitutes' bench.

Chelsea loanee Dastan Satpaev may return to the squad after his parent club stopped him from featuring in the squad on Tuesday. That was due to his recent return from a hamstring injury.

Tommy Doyle and Marshall Munetsi could be handed opportunities in the Wolves midfield, with Andre potentially being handed a rest on the bench after an indifferent showing against Bolton.

Toti Gomes may replace Ladislav Krejci in defence, while Newcastle United loanee Sean Neave could be handed a first Championship start ahead of Armstrong.

Bellegarde playing his first 90 minutes of the campaign on Tuesday may lead to Fer Lopez being used on the right.

The likes of Yerson Mosquera, Rodrigo Gomes and Raul Jimenez are all expected to remained sidelined.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Coudet; Walker, Ekdal, Julio, Pires; Alleyen, Hatate; Edwards, Laurent, Bruun Laursen; Broja

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Trippier, Djiga, T Gomes, Konan; Doyle, Munetsi; Lopez, James, Mane; Neave

We say: Burnley 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

A third game in less than a week will be tough on the legs of these teams, and it could lead to more rotation. With that in mind and Wolves missing key players, we are backing Burnley to come through with three points from a competitive match.

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