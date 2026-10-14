Chelsea injury news: Dastan Satpaev stopped from playing for Burnley, claims Nicky Hayen

Burnley head coach Nicky Hayen has revealed that Chelsea stopped Dastan Satpaev from facing Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

During the summer transfer window, the Clarets won the hotly-contested race to sign the 18-year-old Kazakh starlet on loan.

While he quickly impressed across his first four outings, a hamstring injury derailed the teenager's momentum at the start of September.

Satpaev made a 16-minute appearance against Watford from the substitutes' bench on Saturday, suggesting that he would be available for the game with Charlton three days later.

However, speaking after the 2-2 draw with the Addicks, Hayen claimed that Chelsea stepped in to remove the attacker from contention.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Hayen claims Chelsea stopped Satpaev from facing Charlton

As per The Burnley Express, Hayen said: "We were not allowed with Chelsea.

“So Chelsea didn't allow him to play because he had a big injury and they were managing the load together with our medical team, but they told us that he couldn't play today.

"He was out for a long time. He's still in Chelsea, it's a collaboration between Chelsea and our medical staff, but they decided he can't play tonight.

"He's going to play on Friday, but for now it's Chelsea who decided he can't play tonight."

Hayen added: "It's also part of the deal that if they're injured they go to their medical team and work together with our medical team, so we knew.

“Of course it's unfortunate, because when you saw Dastan also coming on at Watford, you have another threat."

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Chelsea correct over Satpaev caution

When Chelsea allowed Satpaev to sign for Burnley, they perhaps did not expect him to quickly rack up nearly 300 minutes of football between August 23 and September 2.

Although it was reward for his performances, it is a major load for someone who only turned 18 years of age in August and has no experience of English football.

Everything points to Hayen wanting to use Satpaev on Tuesday night, with Chelsea essentially doing what they felt was required to rein in his minutes.

Both clubs need to find a mutual middle-ground. At this stage of his career, Satpaev cannot be expected to play 40+ games in one of the most physically-demanding leagues in the world, but Chelsea must also accept they chose Burnley to aid his development over other interested suitors.