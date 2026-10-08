Preview: Watford vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to avoid three consecutive second-tier defeats, injury-hit Watford welcome basement dwellers Burnley to Vicarage Road for an all-important Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets suffered a narrow loss at the West Country home of Bristol City prior to the international break, whilst the Clarets continued their abysmal run following relegation from the Premier League.

Match preview

Following three straight bottom-half finishes in the Championship, Watford are being tipped as a genuine relegation candidate in 2026-27, with the form of the hosts suggesting that a season of struggle could be on the cards.

The Hornets have now lost four of their past five second-tier contests after a disappointing night on September 18 at Ashton Gate, where a single Dominic Ballard effort secured three points for Bristol City.

With their winless away run extending to four matches (D1 L3) before the extended international pause, Watford slumped to 20th spot in the Championship standings, three points above 22nd-placed Derby County.

Last enjoying an away victory in late February, it is important that the Hornets are picking up points in Hertfordshire this term, with Alessio Dionisi's men beating both Southampton and Preston North End by 2-1 scorelines.

Given the continued underfunding of the transfer kitty from the owners, Watford supporters have been especially grateful for the emergence of academy graduate Amin Nabizada, who has netted three goals across eight Championship appearances in 2026-27.

© Imago / News Images

After rubbing shoulders with Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League last season, Burnley's remarkable fall from grace continues, with the Lancashire outfit the only side in the Championship yet to collect three points from a match.

It looked as if the Clarets were about to halt their seven-game winless run when Switzerland international Zeki Amoundi opened the scoring last time out, however, a 93rd-minute stunner from Mohamed Fuseini snatched a point for Derby.

Despite under-pressure head coach Nicky Hayen insisting that a maiden win is just around the corner, there is considerable anger at Turf Moor, with Burnley sitting bottom of the Championship table on four points from eight fixtures.

There is certainly not a lack of quality or experience in the Clarets ranks - attacker Amoundi returns from scoring three goals in four matches for Switzerland, whilst Kyle Walker and Jamie Vardy boast seven Premier League titles between them.

Hayen's confidence-lacking troops have been woeful on the road so far, conceding a Championship-high 11 goals across four away matches, collecting just one point along their miserable way.

Watford Championship form:

Burnley Championship form:

Team News

© Imago

Watford have benefitted from the international break, with Jordan Zemura and Marc Bola returning to first-team training following injury problems.

That being said, the fitness issues persist in part for the Hornets, who remain without Edoardo Bove, Jeremy Ngakia and Kwadwo Baah.

Burnley could be preparing to hand Jaydon Banel his first start of the season after the 21-year-old returned to training following an injury.

Former promotion-winner Josh Cullen is back on the grass and heading towards a return from a serious knee injury sustained in December 2025.

Reducing the midfield options, Hannibal Mejbri is sidelined for up to four months because of a hamstring injury.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Keben, Pollock, Coulibaly, Traore; Kayembe, Kyprianou, Maamma, Bravo, Nabizada; Doumbia

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Roberts, Ahmedhodzic, Julio, Pires; Edwards, Laurent, Alleyne, Hatate; Brunn Larsen, Amdouni

We say: Watford 2-1 Burnley

A capable team on home soil, Watford will be confident of dispatching the Championship's bottom side this weekend.

Burnley are struggling massively with Hayen at the helm and it could be yet another second-tier contest without victory on Saturday.

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