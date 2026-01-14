Preview: Sporting Lisbon vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 14 Jan 2026 19:49

Sporting Lisbon look to bounce back from last week’s disappointment as they welcome Casa Pia to Estadio Jose Alvalade for the opening fixture of Primeira Liga round 18 on Friday.

Rui Borges saw his side’s journey in the Taca da Liga come to an end at the semi-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to Vitoria de Guimaraes, and attention now turns back to the league against visitors adjusting to life under a new manager.

Match preview

Sporting saw dreams of reaching the Taca da Liga final in consecutive seasons dashed in a flash, as Luis Suarez’s early opener was overturned after they conceded two stoppage-time goals in quick succession.

That result means the Lions are yet to record a victory in their two outings of 2026, having also settled for a 1-1 draw at Gil Vicente, leaving them second in the Primeira Liga table and a sizeable seven points adrift of the summit at the halfway stage of the campaign.

With ambitions of a third consecutive top-flight title beginning to fade, the reigning champions would look to reignite belief by at least temporarily closing the gap before leaders Porto face a tricky test away at a Vitoria side buoyed by their Taca da Liga triumph.

Taking care of business at their own end is not expected to be a major concern for Sporting, who have only dropped points against teams currently inside the top five, with all 13 of their league victories coming against sides outside that bracket.

That includes a 2-0 success over Casa Pia in the reverse fixture, meaning the Lions have won each of the last eight meetings between the sides, and the focus may instead be on how convincing Friday’s win could be, especially as their last four home league games have ended in clean-sheet victories and by multiple-goal margins.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

A baptism of fire surely awaits Alvaro Pacheco, who was appointed Casa Pia manager on January 8 after the club parted ways with interim boss Goncalo Brandao following a poor run of results.

The Geese enter Friday’s encounter with just one win in their last seven outings (D2, L4), a sequence that also includes a disappointing Taca de Portugal exit at home to lower-division Torreense, with the remaining results coming in the league.

Casa Pia’s most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat at Rio Ave in their first game of 2026, leaving Os Gansos 15th in the standings and above the relegation playoff spot only by virtue of a superior head-to-head record over 16th-placed Arouca.

While even a rare point on Friday would aid their survival bid, vulnerabilities on the road raise doubts, with the Geese losing five of their nine away Primeira Liga matches this season (W3, D1).

Casa Pia have also struggled for balance at both ends of the pitch, scoring 17 goals while conceding 32, with only AVS (43) and Arouca (44) having shipped more, a record that does little to inspire confidence against a Sporting side that have scored a league-high 47 times.



Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

Casa Pia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Sporting’s Taca da Liga defeat to Vitoria came with extra baggage, as striker Fotis Ioannidis and defender Eduardo Quaresma were forced off injured, with the former a doubt and the latter ruled out after undergoing surgery.

Zeno Debast, Nuno Santos, Geovany Quenda, Ricardo Mangas, Daniel Braganca and Pedro Goncalves are also expected to remain sidelined through injury.

Maximiliano Araujo and captain Morten Hjulmand are unavailable due to suspension following an accumulation of bookings, though Goncalo Inacio is expected to return after serving his one-match ban in the cup.

Winger Geny Catamo and defender Ousmane Diomande should return to the squad following Mozambique and Ivory Coast’s respective eliminations from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Suarez has scored eight times in his last six appearances and will look to continue that impressive run on Friday as he aims to add to his 15 league goals for the season.

Casa Pia will also be without Andre Geraldes, who is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign in the defeat to Rio Ave.

Kiki Silva (knee) and Max Svensson (muscle) are sidelined through injury, while Kaique Rocha could miss a seventh straight outing, and Duplexe Tchamba is also expected to sit out a fourth consecutive match after limping off against Torreense.

New boss Pacheco is likely to introduce his own ideas, but it appears almost certain that Cassiano will start up front, with both parties looking to rekindle a partnership formed previously at Vizela and Estoril Praia.



Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vagiannidis, Diamonde, Inacio, Ries; Simoes, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, A Santos; Suarez

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Conte, Fonte, Sousa, Larrazabal; Brito, Nhaga; Livolant, Oukili, Nsona; Cassiano

We say: Sporting Lisbon 3-0 Casa Pia

This appears a straightforward assignment for Sporting, who will be eager to respond emphatically to their Taca da Liga setback, while Casa Pia remain short of confidence and are still settling under new leadership.

A convincing home victory is therefore expected, potentially accompanied by another clean sheet, as has been the case in the hosts’ previous four league matches at Jose Alvalade.



