Preview: Santos vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

Santos and Flamengo will meet at Vila Belmiro on Thursday, October 8, in a clash between the two best-performing sides in the second half of the Brasileirao, with both teams accumulating 20 points from nine rounds since the table turned, although Flamengo remain top of the overall standings with a 19-point advantage over Santos.

Any prediction must account for the contrast between their league positions and recent form, as Flamengo boast the second-best defence in the competition and the strongest away record, while Santos are unbeaten in seven rounds and head into the contest on the back of five consecutive victories, with their attack further strengthened by the return of Neymar after five weeks out and the impressive form of Gabriel Barbosa against his former club.

Match preview

Santos enter the round in eighth place on 41 points, still aiming to close the gap to the Libertadores qualification spots. The team have recorded 11 wins, eight draws and nine defeats, scoring 43 goals and conceding 41 — a record that reflects competitiveness but leaves little margin for error.

The most notable recent improvement lies in the team's ability to withstand spells of pressure and make better use of the spaces offered by opponents. The winning run has restored upward momentum, with Santos registering five consecutive Brasileirao victories for the first time since 2019.

The 2-1 win over Sao Paulo at the Morumbis, in a rescheduled round 21 fixture, also exposed the limits of that growth. Gabriel Barbosa scored both goals, but Diogenes was forced into eight saves, while the opposition accumulated 14 corners — a volume that underscores the risk of allowing prolonged territorial dominance.

Against Flamengo, that kind of scenario is likely to prove even more dangerous. Santos will need to reduce Flamengo's possession time in the final third and offer greater protection around the edge of the area, without sacrificing the transitions that have empowered their attackers in pace.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Flamengo, meanwhile, maintain their lead with a more consistent campaign throughout the season. They have 60 points from 28 rounds, with 18 victories, as well as the best goal difference in the competition, built on 55 goals scored and just 23 conceded.

Their current run further reinforces that control. Flamengo have also won five of their last five rounds, scoring ten goals and conceding only two — a record that demonstrates a side with significant composure, capable of winning without needing to turn every match into an open contest.

Away from home, that maturity is clearly evident. Flamengo have claimed eight wins in 14 away fixtures and scored 27 goals in that span — a combination that allows the team to alternate between spells of high pressing and more direct attacks or set pieces without losing efficiency.

The absence of Giorgian de Arrascaeta removes an important source of creativity between the lines, but does not eliminate the variety in attack or the depth of the squad. Lucas Paqueta, Jorge Carrascal and Samuel Lino offer different pathways to progress with the ball, while Pedro remains the focal point up front, meaning Flamengo are capable of threatening through multiple avenues at Vila Belmiro.

Santos Brasileiro form:

Santos form (all competitions):

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

Flamengo form (all competitions):

Team News

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Santos will be without key figures in midfield and defence. Arthur is sidelined for at least four weeks with a grade-two injury to his right hamstring, while Gabriel Brazao will not feature again this season following surgery on his left shoulder. Vinicius Lira also remains in recovery from a knee procedure.

Everton Cebolinha is unavailable against Flamengo due to a contractual clause that would require a payment of approximately £300,000 (R$2m) to permit his inclusion — a fee Santos do not intend to pay. Gabriel Bontempo returns from international duty with the Brazilian national team, Luan Peres is back from suspension and will compete for a place in central defence, while Benjamin Rollheiser has recovered from a bout of illness. Neymar also trained normally this week and may earn minutes, but is expected to start on the bench after his extended absence.

For Flamengo, Giorgian de Arrascaeta is the most significant absentee after undergoing surgery on his left wrist following an injury sustained in a Uruguay national team friendly; he will be out for between six and eight weeks. Ayrton Lucas is being treated for a grade-two injury to his right hamstring, while Evertton Araujo is recovering from a grade-three adductor injury in his left leg.

Gonzalo Plata has returned to group training but still requires a fitness assessment before his inclusion in the starting line-up can be confirmed. Pedro and Samuel Lino are available after representing Brazil during the most recent FIFA international window and returning to training, while Guillermo Varela and Anthony Valencia miss out due to the logistical demands of their respective international commitments and will not return in time for the match at Santos.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Diogenes; Rodinei, Lucas Verissimo, Luan Peres and Gonzalo Escobar; Christian Oliva and Willian Arao; Gabriel Bontempo, Benjamin Rollheiser and Alvaro Barreal; Gabriel Barbosa. Manager: Cuca.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Agustin Rossi; Emerson Royal, Leo Ortiz, Leo Pereira and Alex Sandro; Jorginho and Erick Pulgar; Lucas Paqueta, Jorge Carrascal and Samuel Lino; Pedro. Manager: Leonardo Jardim.

We say: Santos 1-2 Flamengo

Santos have the ability to cause problems when they find space between the lines and accelerate near the area, but they still make too many defensive concessions, and against a more efficient opponent in the final third, that level of exposure could leave them vulnerable at decisive moments.

Flamengo arrive without their number 10 but retain a stronger balance between attacking output and defensive protection, while their consistency and variety of options in the box should give them the edge in what is expected to be a closely fought contest.

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