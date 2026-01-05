Preview: Brentford vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Jan 2026 23:53 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 05:36

Two of the Premier League's surprise European candidates are set to clash on Wednesday, when Brentford welcome Sunderland to the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees are hoping for a fourth win in five games, while the Black Cats are looking for a first win in 2026.

Match preview

Keith Andrews's Brentford were tipped for relegation at the start of the season after losing former boss Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, as well as talismanic forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa to Manchester United and Newcastle United respectively.

However, the 45-year-old has done an excellent job in his debut campaign as a first-team manager, and the Bees are serious contenders in the race for UEFA competition.

On Sunday, Brentford thrashed Everton 4-2 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Igor Thiago - the Premier League's second highest scorer so far - notching a hat-trick.

That victory has Andrews's side seventh in the table, where their impressive tally of 30 points sees them just one point behind fifth-placed Chelsea and four short of fourth-placed Liverpool.

With the top five in striking distance on Wednesday, the hosts will take confidence from their impressive record on their own turf that features four wins - and two draws - from their last six home games, as well as just one defeat in 2025-26.

© Imago / Sportimage

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris's Sunderland have enjoyed a brilliant first season back in the top flight, and while fans would have been pleased with mere survival, the club's goals for the remainder of the campaign are much loftier.

The Black Cats come into this clash eighth in the Premier League, level on 30 points with Brentford, and in the midst of an ongoing five-game unbeaten run.

However, while Le Bris's men have established their resilience, it would be fair to say that their offensive struggles have cost them points in recent weeks, given that Sunderland scored just twice during their last four outings.

Most recently, the Wearside club drew 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a late equaliser from Brian Brobbey, a result that marked their fourth consecutive stalemate.

Desperate to get back to winning ways, visiting supporters will make the trip with caution knowing that their team have only triumphed twice away from the Stadium of Light this term - a 2-1 victory over Chelsea in October, and a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest back in September.

Brentford Premier League form:

Brentford form (all competitions):

Sunderland Premier League form:

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Brentford will be without club-record signing Dango Ouattara in midweek with the winger away at the Africa Cup of Nations, so expect to see Kevin Schade, Mikkel Damsgaard and Mathias Jensen supporting Igor Thiago up top.

In the centre of the park, defensive midfielder Frank Onyeka is also at AFCON, while Josh Dasilva is not anticipated to return to action until next month as he works his way back from injury, though Yehor Yarmolyuk and Vitaly Janelt should be on hand to start.

As for Sunderland, they have six players away at AFCON, including midfielders Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, so captain Granit Xhaka may be joined by the versatile Lutsharel Geertruida in Le Bris's double pivot on Wednesday.

Up front, wide men Bertrand Traore and Chemsdine Talbi are also on international duty, while striker Wilson Isidor is a doubt with a knock, so Eliezer Mayenda should join Simon Adingra in flanking centre-forward Brian Brobbey.

Elsewhere, the Black Cats are looking particularly light on the left side of their defence, with Arthur Masuaku and Reinildo Mandava at AFCON, and fellow left-back Aji Alese out with a shoulder injury, so Dennis Cirkin should start in their absence.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kanode, Ajer, Collins, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Jensen, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Geertruida, Xhaka; Mayenda, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

We say: Brentford 2-1 Sunderland

Brentford have been in fine form recently, and their impressive home record suggests that they are unlikely to be beaten at the Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

Sunderland will head into this clash unbeaten in five, but their troubles up top could cost them against their surprise European rivals.

