Sunderland move into third spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Sunderland moved into third spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in Saturday's contest at the City Ground.

Omar Alderete netted the only goal of the contest late in the first period, with the centre-back heading a free kick from Granit Xhaka into the back of the net.

Forest were unable to respond, with Ange Postecoglou still waiting for his first victory since arriving as head coach, and the Reds sit down in 16th position in the table.

Sunderland are up in third, though, and it has been an incredible start to life back in the top flight for the Black Cats, who have 11 points to show from their first six games of the campaign.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Sunderland have been one of the standout teams in the early stages of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, and it is clear that confidence is flowing through the side at the moment.

This was a proper performance - a goal and a clean sheet - and few would have predicted this start to the season for Sunderland, but the Black Cats had a busy and indeed impressive summer transfer window.

The fact that it is Crystal Palace and Sunderland as the closest challengers to leaders Liverpool at this stage of the season is credit to both, and the Black Cats will head to Old Trafford to tackle Manchester United next Saturday fully believing that they can claim all three points.

Regis Le Bris' side have only conceded four goals in six matches in the Premier League this season, and both Alderete and Xhaka were standout performers in this match.

As for Forest, Postecoglou's disappointing start to life at the helm continues, and that is now just five points from six Premier League matches at the start of the 2025-26 season.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Omar Alderete goal vs. Nottingham Forest (38th min, Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland)



Sunderland have the lead at the City Ground through Omar Alderete! ? pic.twitter.com/AzSDPz4Ku6

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 27, 2025

Sunderland make the breakthrough in the 38th minute of the contest, with Alderete heading a clever free kick from Granit Xhaka into the back of the net from close range.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GRANIT XHAKA

Xhaka has been an incredible signing for Sunderland, with the former Arsenal midfielder a real class act in the middle, and he played a vital role in the Black Cats claiming all three points at the City Ground.

It was the Switzerland international's delivery that was headed into the back of the net by Alderete, while Xhaka made two tackles and won two aerial duels during a fine performance on Saturday.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Nottingham Forest 65%-35% Sunderland

Shots: Nottingham Forest 22-11 Sunderland

Shots on target: Nottingham Forest 6-3 Sunderland

Corners: Nottingham Forest 7-4 Sunderland

Fouls: Nottingham Forest 11-6 Sunderland

WHAT NEXT?

Sunderland will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run of form in the Premier League to five matches when they make the trip to a wounded Manchester United next Saturday.

Forest, meanwhile, will be looking to post just their second Premier League win of the campaign when they make the trip to St James' Park next Sunday to face Newcastle United.

Before that, though, the Reds will be in Europa League action at home to FC Midtjylland on October 2.

No Data Analysis info