Transfer Talk Daily Update: Arsene Wenger, Sead Kolasinac, Sinisa Mihajlovic

Arsene Wenger subs off Alexis Sanchez during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.
Saturday, April 15, 2017

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Saturday morning's headlines:

Arsene Wenger refusing to bow down to Alexis Sanchez 'demands'
Arsene Wenger warns that he will not break the current wage structure to keep players at Arsenal, as uncertainty continues to surround the future of Alexis Sanchez. Read more.

Report: Arsenal beat Everton to Sead Kolasinac signing
A report claims that Schalke 04 defender Sead Kolasinac is on his way to Arsenal after being promised a bigger-money deal than the one offered by Everton. Read more.

Torino boss expresses interest in keeping Joe Hart on loan
Sinisa Mihajlovic is keen to keep Joe Hart at Torino, but admits that the club cannot afford a permanent deal for the Manchester City goalkeeper. Read more.

Report: Leicester City interested in Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson
Leicester City are targeting a summer move for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson in a deal which could become a club-record signing, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Torino want Chelsea to meet Andrea Belotti buyout clause
Chelsea are reportedly told by Torino that they must meet Andrea Belotti's full £85m buyout clause fee if they want to sign the 29-goal striker. Read more.

Roma 'have bid accepted for Chelsea target Franck Kessie'
Roma reportedly have a £24m bid for Chelsea target Franck Kessie accepted by Atalanta BC. Read more.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fails to rule out Daniel Sturridge summer exit
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggests that Daniel Sturridge's future at Anfield remains uncertain. Read more.

Crystal Palace's Sam Allardyce: 'No clause for Mamadou Sakho permanent stay'
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce says that there is no clause to sign Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal when his loan expires. Read more.

Manchester United to move for Porto striker Andre Silva?
Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Porto striker Andre Silva as an alternative to Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

Manchester City 'to ease interest in English talent this summer'
Manchester City are reportedly going to give up on signing British players this summer because of the difficulty of landing them. Read more.

Mesut Ozil forced to back down from contract standoff with Arsenal?
Mesut Ozil may be forced to back down from his contract standoff with Arsenal as he has reportedly not received many offers from elsewhere. Read more.

Arsene Wenger "cannot confirm" Arsenal have offered £300k a week to Sanchez
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger claims that he "cannot confirm" reports that the club have offered Alexis Sanchez a £300,000-per-week deal. Read more.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
