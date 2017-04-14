Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has claimed that he "cannot confirm" reports that the club have offered Alexis Sanchez a £300,000-per-week deal.

The Chile international's future has been a talking point throughout the season due to the ongoing negotiations regarding a new contract.

Widespread reports have suggested that the 28-year-old will move on in the summer, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain being rumoured as potential destinations.

Earlier this week, the London Evening Standard reported that the Gunners have broken their wage structure to give Sanchez a huge financial incentive to stay.

The report claims that the ball is now in the player's court, but Wenger did not go into detail when asked about the rumoured salary boost in Friday's press conference.

"I cannot confirm we have offered that," Wenger told reporters. "Secondly, we will do as always and consider our financial potential and pay the whole squad."

Sanchez, who joined the Gunners from Barcelona in 2014, has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season.