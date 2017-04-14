Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggests that Daniel Sturridge's future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has opted against discussing the future of Daniel Sturridge as uncertainty grows over his long-term future at Anfield.

The England international has had a limited role to play at Liverpool this season as injury and lack of form has restricted him to just 15 Premier League appearances, and in only five of them was he named in the starting lineup.

The striker returned from injury to make a cameo appearance in the Reds' 2-1 win over Stoke City last weekend.

In Thursday's press conference, when asked about Sturridge's future, Klopp told reporters: "The thing is that it was not an easy season so far but there are still six games to go and he is back. I'm happy about this.

"He had an impact when he came on against Stoke. We have to decide always after the few sessions he made, like I said after the game, 'How long should we force it or try to use his freshness when he is coming on?' That is my decision at the end.

"I don't think a second with the actual squad about the next season. We are in the season and around this we plan different things like transfers, as you can imagine, but who will leave we have never thought about it."

The 27-year-old has been a Liverpool player since 2013 when he signed from Chelsea.